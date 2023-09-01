Thanks for checking out our week in review, rounding up some 30-plus local news stories from the past seven days, all in once place.
McLennan County schools showed moderate change, mostly positive, on recently released STAAR scores, and Waco ISD is set to join a lawsuit over changes in how accountability ratings are calculated.
Waco finally saw some rain Sunday as a patchwork of brief but powerful storms ended a record…
Waco is joining other Texas cities challenging a new state law they say creates broad uncert…
McLennan County Administrator Dustin Chapman will see an almost 44% pay increase beginning O…
Mike Copeland: Splendid Oaks Chocolates branching out; Building permits galore; Lake Waco marinas on market
Mike Copeland: Splendid Oaks Chocolates is expanding. Interesting building permits abound. Two Lake Waco marinas are on the market. Buckle is leaving Richland Mall for Central Texas Marketplace.
Three hotels at Bridge Street and MLK are set to miss a Friday completion deadline for $3.2M in city backing, but the door remains open for a second extension.
Head-high ragweed now fills the former Kelley’s Used Auto Parts site in Bellmead. Officials see it as a major step toward new development after a cleanup effort spanning decades.
As a persistent drought continues to endanger trees and turf, experts say it’s time to give …
This past week Ascension Providence in partnership with Breastfeeding Success launched a new…
Rising construction costs and inflation have added $18.7 million to the projected costs of K…
The construction crane towering over the four-story Waco Family Medicine building in process lifted a symbolic cargo Friday to the approval of some 200 workers and supporters watching underneath.
McLennan County commissioners are poised to vote Tuesday on a budget $8.3 million larger tha…
The Marlin Bulldogs won't be taking the football field against the Itasca Wampus Cats on Friday night following the cancellation of all extrac…
Jurors took only 30 minutes Wednesday to return a life sentence for Marcus Dwain Scott, 44, after convicting him of murder in the 2016 death of Unekeyia Shanta Walker, 29.
A 19-year-old man had died from his injuries after a shooting Saturday a few blocks from the intersection of Valley Mills and Waco drives, police announced Wednesday.
Waco police announced Monday that Amanda Lynn Wade, 37, was identified as the passenger kill…
Waco police arrested a 32-year-old man Saturday after they say he led them on a chase in a s…
Two 19-year-old men were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at about 2 a…
Waco police identified have identified a motorcyclist killed in a single-vehicle crash Thurs…
Two witnesses to the 2019 killing of Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul testified Tuesday that Elijah Jamal Craven, 21, killed the teenager after Daezion Watkins handed Craven a pistol.
McLennan County prosecutors rested their case Wednesday in the murder trial of Elijah Jamal …
Central Texas Honor Roll: See who turned in the biggest high school football performances this week, and vote for the Player of the Week for offense, defense and six-man.
LORENA — The China Spring Cougars won’t be easy for anybody to beat this season.
For the first time in almost a year, junior quarterback RJ Young took the field.
University wanted to start the season with a punch in the mouth and while Robinson did not make it easy for the Trojans, Kaeron Johnson's team…
In a close game, one or two big plays can make all the difference. That’s all it really took for Mansfield to send Midway to a season-opening 42-31 defeat.
KENNEDALE — After the rarest of losing seasons for two-time state champion La Vega, the Pirates dedicated this year to recovery and revenge, a…
The No. 7 Chilton Pirates made sure to let the Bosqueville Bulldogs know why they’re a top 10 Class 2A Division II squad.
McGREGOR — With an energetic home crowd cheering them on, the McGregor Bulldogs were looking to open the 2023 high school football season with…
Ninth-ranked Connally opened the season with a trouncing of Mexia on the road, picking up a 64-13 win behind 652 yards of offense.
Riley Sustala led No. 3 Abbott to a mercy-rule victory, scoring two touchdowns on 77 yards rushing while Mason Hejl caught two scores. Joey Pavelka had nine tackles, seven assists.
The West defense continues to make things look easy as the Trojans started the season by limiting Godley to a single score.
Troy put up a fight, but Whitney stormed ahead in the third quarter and the defense took control while Mason Seely threw for 308 yards, 3 TDs on 25-of-36 passing.
With 34 unanswered points, Axtell ran away with a win over Moody, boosted by junior Tyson Michel and a defense that held the Bearcats to just 40 yards of offense.
MART — No. 2 Mart continued its tradition of explosiveness, picking up a strong win over Class 3A Crockett to start the season.
Bremond running back Tank Scott and quarterback Braylon Estrada accounted for 348 yards of offense and six touchdowns as the Tigers rolled to a 59-6 victory over the Normangee Panthers.
Texas high school football scores, Week 1: Thursday night's games
PHOTOS: Take a look at all the football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Aug. 25, 2023.
No. 1 China Spring at No. 6 Lorena
#TribFridayNight preview: Breaking down Midway-Mansfield, FW Southwest-Waco High, Goldthwaite-Crawford, Crockett-Mart, Troy-Whitney, Hillsboro-McGregor, Taylor-Gatesville, Axtell-Moody and more. #txhsfb
Get Clark and Campbell Barrington away from the football field, and it won’t be long until t…
If you’re going to play with the other kids in your neighborhood, you always want to make su…
Baylor football was in a state of transition in 2017. The program was just starting the rebu…