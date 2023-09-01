Thanks for checking out our week in review, rounding up some 30-plus local news stories from the past seven days, all in once place.

Most popular

McLennan County schools see mixed results in revamped STAAR, Waco ISD to join lawsuit McLennan County schools showed moderate change, mostly positive, on recently released STAAR scores, and Waco ISD is set to join a lawsuit over changes in how accountability ratings are calculated.

Deep drought remains after rainfall breaks Waco's record rainless streak Waco finally saw some rain Sunday as a patchwork of brief but powerful storms ended a record…

Waco joins other Texas cities in challenge to new state law eroding local control Waco is joining other Texas cities challenging a new state law they say creates broad uncert…

Copeland's popular column

Mike Copeland: Splendid Oaks Chocolates branching out; Building permits galore; Lake Waco marinas on market Mike Copeland: Splendid Oaks Chocolates is expanding. Interesting building permits abound. Two Lake Waco marinas are on the market. Buckle is leaving Richland Mall for Central Texas Marketplace.

Development news

Three East Waco hotels to miss deadline for $3.2M from TIF, extension possible Three hotels at Bridge Street and MLK are set to miss a Friday completion deadline for $3.2M in city backing, but the door remains open for a second extension.

Bellmead leaders see cleaned-up junkyard as development opportunity Head-high ragweed now fills the former Kelley’s Used Auto Parts site in Bellmead. Officials see it as a major step toward new development after a cleanup effort spanning decades.

More on the drought

Other stories you might have missed

Ascension Providence breastfeeding clinic adds to Waco parenting toolbox This past week Ascension Providence in partnership with Breastfeeding Success launched a new…

New Waco Family Medicine headquarters passes "topping-out" milestone The construction crane towering over the four-story Waco Family Medicine building in process lifted a symbolic cargo Friday to the approval of some 200 workers and supporters watching underneath.

McLennan County about to unveil budget McLennan County commissioners are poised to vote Tuesday on a budget $8.3 million larger tha…

Still popular

Marlin cancels football game, extracurricular activities The Marlin Bulldogs won't be taking the football field against the Itasca Wampus Cats on Friday night following the cancellation of all extrac…

Crime & courts



Waco man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 murder of ex-girlfriend Jurors took only 30 minutes Wednesday to return a life sentence for Marcus Dwain Scott, 44, after convicting him of murder in the 2016 death of Unekeyia Shanta Walker, 29.

Teen dies after weekend shooting in Waco A 19-year-old man had died from his injuries after a shooting Saturday a few blocks from the intersection of Valley Mills and Waco drives, police announced Wednesday.

Waco police identify woman killed in motor home crash Waco police announced Monday that Amanda Lynn Wade, 37, was identified as the passenger kill…

Waco police: Man leads I-35 chase in stolen produce truck, shoots at officers Waco police arrested a 32-year-old man Saturday after they say he led them on a chase in a s…

Waco police looking for shooter who injured 2 teens Two 19-year-old men were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at about 2 a…

Witnesses describe Waco teen's killing, identify murder suspect as shooter Two witnesses to the 2019 killing of Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul testified Tuesday that Elijah Jamal Craven, 21, killed the teenager after Daezion Watkins handed Craven a pistol.

Prosecutors: Data trail shows Craven murdered teenage friend McLennan County prosecutors rested their case Wednesday in the murder trial of Elijah Jamal …

Sports beat

Keep your enemies closer: Baylor knows recruits look at in-state results If you’re going to play with the other kids in your neighborhood, you always want to make su…

Seventh-year senior Bryson Jackson sharing experience, leadership with Baylor secondary Baylor football was in a state of transition in 2017. The program was just starting the rebu…