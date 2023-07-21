Memories of magic, both Genie-based and movie-based, seemed to connect with wacotrib.com readers this week.

News emerged midweek that the Regal Jewel 16, the movie theater on U.S. Highway 84 which was Waco's first large multiplex featuring stadium seating, was closing its doors. The 16-screen movie house opened in 1997 as Hollywood Theaters.

And what about Valley Mills Drive's famous Genie sign, which has adorned the landscape since 1964? Its future is in doubt as Genie Car Wash closes its doors, with renovations expected from Club Car Wash, which now owns the space and the location on Hewitt Drive.

Also around the area, a deadly Lacy Lakeview fire destroying 16 apartments, leaving three dead and many homeless; South Waco residents came together to talk heritage; Waco's famous Gaines-owned Austin Avenue castle went to auction; and the Trib's Rachel Royster took a deep dive into the gap for foster parents as Texas rolls out systemic.

It shouldn't be any surprise that the most popular new story of the week, by the numbers, was Mike Copeland's always-readable column.

Mike got lots of new details about recent changes the popular Union Hall downtown and the status of its second upcoming location on Woodway Drive, plus other tidbits of local business interest.

Also popular was our weekend story on the brand-new $300,000 playground at Woodway's Whitehall Park.

“We want people from all the surrounding communities to come to Woodway and bring their children to enjoy this playground,” Mayor Amine Qourzal said. “This is not just for people who live in Woodway.”

The park features two swing sets consisting of four toddler swings, three swings for adults and kids over 3, and three swings for those with different abilities. That's in addition to a two-story twisty slide, other slides and a shaded area with picnic tables.

One of China Spring’s sweetest recent wins won’t be found on a banner on the wall or inside the Cougars’ bulging championship trophy case. The high school will open up a sparkling, new 1,600-seat, $18 million gymnasium complete with overhead scoreboard in time for the upcoming school year.

Brice Cherry caught up with China Spring athletic director Josh Gregory, who is animated and excited about what’s happening in Cougar Country after his two years on the job.

And also this week, the famous Austin Avenue castle owned and renovated by Magnolia stars Chip and Joanna Gaines is officially on the auction block, where it will be sold to the highest bidder with no reserve price. A minimum $100,000 deposit is required.

A span of 30 minutes Sunday night thrust the lives of a few dozen residents of the Northgate Apartments in Lacy Lakeview into chaos.

Three died in a rapidly spreading fire that investigators believe was caused by reckless storage of a motorcycle and fuel, meaning some 30 residents are now homeless.

But from the moment people started fleeing the flames, neighbors were helping each other. Now several days after the fire the Lacy Lakeview community is rallying around the displaced Northgate residents in an attempt to help them recover, even as a former tenant turned herself in at McLennan County Jail on three manslaughter charges Thursday evening.

Lacy Lakeview police accuse Acacia Adams of contributing to the fire by storing a motorcycle and gas containers in her apartment, and starting the fire when a lit incense stick ignited a patch of spilled gasoline, according to her arrest warrant affidavit.

Sanchez, Montelongo and Sustaita were among names suggested Tuesday as the South Waco community discussed Hispanic naming for streets planned in the Floyd Casey Stadium redevelopment site.

Community members at the meeting struggled to decide between locally or nationally influential names, but many suggested names of members of the Waco community who have had an impact on the local Hispanic population.

The $100 million dollar development of the old Baylor football stadium site is slated to include 259 residential lots, three commercial sites and three multifamily sites, plus trails that connect to a new regional city park and South Waco Recreation Center.

At the end of last September, McLennan County had 218 children in foster care, but only 28% were housed within the county.

As such, a coalition of foster care organizations in McLennan County is sounding the alarm about the need for more certified foster families as the state of Texas reforms the system for caring for neglected and abused children. The state is requiring children to remain close to their home communities.

“If you’re afraid your heart is too big to step into a space like this, then you’re the perfect person to teach these children how to form healthy attachments, and what an important thing that is for them,” said Mandy Mathews, community relations director for Foster Village Waco. “Whether they stay with you or whether they don’t, being able to be a place and a person for whom a child can form an attachment carries with them through the rest of their lives. Having somebody who comes in and gives their whole heart even though it might break or hurt in the end is always just such a gift to that child, and that’s the goal of foster care.”

Trib reporter Rachel Royster did a great job looking into this issue, so check out her stories below.

