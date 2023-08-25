Thanks for checking out our week in review, rounding up some 30-plus local news stories from the past seven days, all in once place.
The Marlin Bulldogs won't be taking the football field against the Itasca Wampus Cats on Friday night following the cancellation of all extrac…
While some schools made significant strides, as a district Waco ISD continues to fall below the state average in all grade level and subject averages of STAAR scores.
Developers planning student housing and retail options are set to buy 72 acres near Baylor University, and the proceeds will support the Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History.
Recently started site work at the former Floyd Casey Stadium property may last about a year, before vertical construction on the 259-house Floyd Casey Village mixed-use development gets underway.
A state transportation plan approved this week authorizes two major new projects in Waco and provides the last piece of funding needed to exte…
Back to school
China Spring schools saw benefits from their switch to four-day weeks before classes even started, with fewer teacher vacancies to fill and four times as many quality applicants as usual.
Developments start, stall
With McGregor Council Member Sherry Adams absent, a public hearing Tuesday on developing 88 acres near McGregor Executive Airport never got off the ground.
The Waco Plan Commission approved the final plat Tuesday on a hard-fought 151-unit neighborhood bordering Cameron Park, seen first by the commission for planned unit development zoning in May 2022.
Tragic incident
"Your day was better by being around him. He was that special kind of kid, he had that ‘it’ factor. He made everyone around him better.”
Property taxes: Exclusive coverage
Joe Scaramucci, a longtime detective with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, retired from the role Monday for a new position, though the new job will be much like the old.
Crime beat
Sports beat
After three weeks of going against each other in fall camp, the Baylor football team is getting antsy.
Baylor quarterback RJ Martinez was inspired when he saw the mustache offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes grew during spring practice.
Linden Heldt says Waco High just had its best offseason since he's been here. But while he's optimistic about the Lions' future, he’s not blind to the past. #txhsfb
The Trojans are still chopping after a breakout year. Despite a coaching change, University still has its sights set on the top of the mountain.
ABBOTT — By necessity, the coaches’ office at Abbott High School doubles as a trophy storage area. There just isn’t a case big enough in the s…