New at the zoo

A special delivery came to Cameron Park Zoo late last month and the news of a new Masai giraffe went nuts on wacotrib.com and the Trib's Facebook page, generating more than 1,400 comments.

The zoo is holding a naming contest online that runs through Sunday — the options are Adelaide, meaning kind or noble; Kalani, meaning royal or majesty; Kira, meaning throne; and Zuri, meaning beautiful.

According to National Geographic, only 35,000 Masai giraffes remained in the world in 2019. And we've got one right here in Waco.

Most popular story

A fairly stomach-turning item from the police report, meanwhile, was the most-read story of the week on wacotrib.com.

Waco police responded to a welfare check and discovered a 2-year-old boy covered in feces inside an apartment strewn with garbage and rotting food; they arrested the child’s mother, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The document says crime scene investigators had to wear masks and shoe coverings because of the amount of human feces on the ground, walls and windows of the apartment.

Downtown development

Remember those brightly colored shipping containers (some would say gaudy) that never never amounted to anything downtown? Well, the new owners who are developing the site, now called The Herringbone, have a new hue in place.

Check out the new photos from Mike Copeland's report below. According to Bobby Horner with the city’s inspection services department, the plans call for “new construction of a commercial mixed use development, consisting of a public plaza, retail shops, hotel rooms, event space, catering kitchen, indoor bar and restaurant, plaza restaurant, coffee shop, and rooftop bar restaurant.”

Also, More artistic touches soon will materialize, “with Creative Waco and the ARTPrenticeship program to create two breathtaking mural walls on the project’s outer public-facing walls,” said an official involved in the project.

Everyone loves Cope's column

Mike's business roundup is always popular, and this week was no exception, making it our No. 3 most-read story.

He's got tidbits on Roni's Mac Bar, a favorite at downtown's Union Hall; a new Baylor nursing endowed chair; noteworthy building permits; Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant, which could be targeting Waco; and more.

Viral video

This story from November about a lawsuit against MCC by a professor who was fired is getting a lot of readership this week, largely thanks to a YouTube video that has racked up over 700,000 views.

A tenured professor, Casey Hubble, sued the college in federal court over his firing, claiming MCC retaliated against him by dismissing him and revoking his tenure after 16 years on the job. He claims the decision was in response to a complaint he filed with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges accreditation team alleging excessive full-time faculty workloads.

The 8-minute YouTube production, which doesn't come from a news outlet but rather a channel which seems skeptical of police and is focused on the rights of citizens, shows body camera footage from the officers and other video from bystanders.

Jail conversion

The price to remodeling the old downtown Waco jail and creating needed McLennan County courtroom was originally supposed to cost $34 million as of December 2021, but now the estimates are between $44.7 million and $55.9 million, depending on the options county commissioners go with.

Mike Copeland has a good update on this that ran in Monday's edition. Space has become critical as the Texas Legislature in the spring of 2021 authorized the creation of Waco’s 474th State District Court, the sixth state district court in Waco, as well as a third county court-at-law.

Waco ISD schools progress

Carl Hoover got lots of good details in his roundup of three new schools being built in Waco ISD as part of the $355 million bond package passed in November 2021.

The new G.W. Carver Middle School is on track to be completed next month, while construction continues at Waco High School and Tennyson Middle School.

Recent tours of the works-in-progress hint at some of the changes teachers, students and parents will encounter when the new schools open: new main entrances and student drop-off areas; “distributed dining” areas rather than designated lunchrooms; multi-use spaces for instruction and discussion outside the classroom; increased use of natural light; and new athletics and fine arts facilities.

Additionally, there was also some substantive updates to the changes for the Kendrick and South Waco elementary school projects. Some of that work will begin early next year.

Fourth festivities in video, photos, words

Covering the Fourth of July is always fun — with thousands coming down to Touchdown Alley for the fireworks show plus traditional neighborhood parades,

We also talked to local fireworks sellers for an interesting piece on the challenges they faced after last year's ban on fireworks sales left them high and dry.

Cancer survivor helped with immunotherapy

West resident David Mocio credits immunotherapy treatment, administered at Texas Oncology’s office on Highway 6, with saving his life.

Studies have shown immunotherapy to be more effective than chemotherapy or radiation therapy against melanoma.

“They have a much, much better opportunity of living longer with good quality of life,” Dr. Carlos Encarnación said. “It’s not a magical cure. It does not work for everybody and not everybody can handle it. This is not magic, but it is tremendously better than what we have.”

Check out Trib reporter Matt Kyle's in-depth profile of Mocio and immunotherapy below.

Around Greater Waco

Access Waco

Family reunions often center on food or birthdays, but art and a shared Waco exhibit will bring together four Texas siblings and their families Friday in "Intertwined" at the Cultivate 7twelve gallery in downtown Waco.

Police beat

Still popular

One more thing ...

