Two Waco landmarks of note, a new giant restaurant venture and a local elected official going to the Texas Supreme Court were the four topics that dominated the news this week for Tribune-Herald readers.

Want to buy a castle?



Chip and Joanna Gaines are parting with the Cottonland Castle, the historic edifice on Austin Avenue lovingly renovated to a livable home before beckoning tourists who make it part of their Magnolia pilgrimage.

The most-read item on wacotrib.com is that the Gaineses have placed the property at 3300 Austin Ave. with Concierge Auctions, a global real estate company specializing in luxury destinations. They're operating a “no-reserve” auction, meaning the castle will be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of price.

For anybody who wants to snap it up before then, it's currently on the market for $2.9 million.

The 100-plus-year-old castle covers 6,176 square feet on 1.5 acres and features upgrades and remodels on every level. Promotional material mentions “unique spaces,” such as a card room, formal library and “distinctive” conservatory. A recitation of The Castle’s history says its architecture “was inspired by German castles on the Rhine.”

That's a big enchilada

Local restaurateurs Sammy and Kyle Citrano are opening a new eatery on Franklin Avenue, but don't call it George's III.

Instead, they're calling it Jorge's Cantina, which will offer Mexican food, seafood, chicken-fried steak and margaritas along with George's traditional Big O goblets of beer.

The most eye-popping stat from our story? Seating space will be for 350 to 400 people, making it one of Waco's biggest restaurants. The plans at the old El Paso Mexican Grill location include a 5,000-square-foot expansion, giving the restaurant about 11,000 square feet total.

Waco JP heads to high court

County Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley's lawsuit against the State Commission on Judicial Conduct will be heard in front of the Texas Supreme Court after more than three years winding through the legal system.

Hensley sued the commission in 2019 after it publicly reprimanded her for refusing to perform weddings for same-sex couples in the wake of the 2015 Obergefell vs. Hodges Supreme Court ruling.

Her lawsuit seeks damages of $10,000 and, under the Texas Restoration of Freedom of Religion Act, she seeks the reversal of the commission’s warning based on her claim of a religious exemption.

Lions Park designs get lukewarm reception

The second public meeting on the future of Lions Park gathered more disappointed reactions than the first, with attendees pushing for more of the park’s past features like the train and carousel to be represented in the new concepts.

Many at Monday’s meeting emphasized that Lions Park should be an amusement park rather than a typical urban park like others throughout Waco. Attendees have expressed great interest in adding new and improved versions of the traditional Lions Park features.

Several said they do not feel like the ideas presented this week represent the community’s wish to revive the old park, despite a survey commissioned by public relations firm K Strategies that gathered 1,900 responses.

Two more public interest sessions will be held between now and August, and the city says the site's revamp will be largely driven by responses from the public. For more information, visit lionsparkswaco.com.

Super Centex top honors

The Trib wrapped up the high school sports year by naming its Super Centex Athletes of the Year — congratulations to Jelani McDonald of Connally and McKinna Brackens of Fairfield, both with long resumes of excellence.

Brackens won two state basketball championships with the Lady Eagles and went to the title game all four years, plus notched four playoff trips in volleyball and a state bronze medal in track.

McDonald was a beast on the hardwood, helping lead the Cadets to a district title and a regional quarterfinals while averaging 14.2 points and seven rebounds. On the gridiron, the QB did it all, accounting for more than 20 touchdowns and also making a big impact on both defense and special teams.

One life sentence, one mistrial



A mistrial in the case of a Waco man charged with burglary with intent to commit sexual assault means that the defendant will remain in jail pending retrial.

A McLennan County jury was split, 5-7, after 5 hours of deliberations before Visiting Judge David Hodges dismissed them from service Wednesday.

The case against Raoul Tiju Smith Brandon was prosecuted by former local judge Ralph Strother, who's now working for the DA's office.

Meanwhile, former Mart football player Zamar Kirven was found guilty late last Friday and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the capital murder of two friends.

A McLennan County jury deliberated for more than two hours to find Kirven, 23, guilty of the April 18, 2021 shooting deaths of Jacob Ybarra, 20, and Sabion Kubitza, 22.

The victims, football players and longtime friends of Kirven, were sleeping at the time, and witnesses said Kirven was high on LSD when he shot them.

Fourth on the Brazos

Tuesday is Independence Day, and Fourth on the Brazos will lean on the letter F in its celebration of American freedom: classic funk and pop from the Family Stone, community fellowship, food, fireworks and free.

Waco’s annual Fourth of July celebration packages all of those F’s and more into about four hours at Touchdown Alley adjoining McLane Stadium with music from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m., food and drink from onsite food trucks, and the H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza above the Brazos River capping it all at around 9:15 p.m.

Carl Hoover got a really nice interview with Family Stone saxophonist Jerry Martini, so check out his story below.

Also in Fourth coverage, the pages of the Trib wouldn't be complete without some cute photos of the First Baptist Church preschool's patriotic parade, which is a staple of downtown fun every summer.

Parades around town on Tuesday will be going on in the Old Oaks neighborhood and in Woodway, among other locations.

Higher ed: MCC reaccredited, Supreme Court ruling



McLennan Community College’s accreditation was renewed for 10 years after its accrediting agency on June 15 lifted an earlier warning.

Accreditors had voiced concern about the number of overloads carried by full-time faculty above the standard per-semester workload of 15 credit hours. The team also raised questions about required evaluation forms that were left incomplete.

MCC President Johnette McKown said the decision to lift the warning was both expected and welcome, leading to improvements in policy and operations. That's a silver lining of the process, she noted: “All of these were good changes.”

Meanwhile, a landmark Supreme Court ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions won't affect Waco colleges directly, they told the Tribune-Herald this week.

But Waco NAACP President Peaches Henry noted that as long as racism and discrimination continues, and as race continues to drive segregation in neighborhoods and schools, the idea that people can “be indifferent to race is ludicrous,” she said.

“Affirmative action continues to exist because we cannot rely on colleges, universities, government agencies and employers to enact admissions or hiring policies that embrace diversity, equity and inclusion,” she said.

Baylor University said that its admission practices use a “holistic” approach, incorporating student qualifications “including grade point average, class rank, academic achievements, extracurricular activities, personal essays and letters of recommendation.” MCC, meanwhile, has an open-admission policy, where students who apply and submit the proper paperwork will be accepted. However, the change could have more negative implications for disadvantaged and minority students seeking higher education without benefits, an official said.

ICYMI: Enjoying life in Central Texas

We wrote a couple of really neat stories about local hobbyists and their passions last weekend, and they're both well worth reading.

Members of the local Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society opened 15 of their backyards to host the public for their annual Waco pond tour.

Each backyard setting has its own unique twist, including waterfalls, a family of ducks, koi fish, a working bog, a vegetable garden and a light-up fountain timed to music.

Also over the weekend, the Heart O’ Texas Amateur Radio Club converged on Hewitt Park with radios and antennas, trying to connect with as many people as they can in a 24-hour period.

The day is meant to highlight ham radio’s reliability in almost any location, which can’t always be said for more modern wireless communication devices.

“You need a radio, you need a microphone and you need an antenna, and a power source,” organized Mike Davis said. “And if you have all that then you can talk just about anywhere.”

Solar tech, electric vehicles

The city of Waco is exploring options to put a solar farm on three closed landfill sites, breathing new life into the phrase “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

That includes the soon-to-close Waco Regional Landfill off Highway 84. Together, the three sites are expected to produce about 50 megawatts of power, meaning landfills could eventually provide power to 10,000 homes, or about a fifth of the households in Waco.

Meanwhile, the city’s fleet of fully electric vehicles will soon grow from 12 to 17 after the Waco City Council approved $279,000 for that purpose.

A city study on fleet vehicle replacement last year recommended weighing fuel, hybrid and all-electric options when purchasing as vehicles reach the end of their useful life, rather than placing emphasis on electrification all at once.

“Some people have gotten frustrated that we haven’t been fast enough but … as they reach the end of their useful life we will thoughtfully review availability, the serviceability, the maintenance costs,” Council Member Jim Holmes said. “And a lot of these things have a long wait time … We’ve been evaluating as we move forward, so I think we’re getting some good value for the taxpayers.”

Community connections on Quinn campus



The Doris Miller Community Center officially opened to the public this week morning after the city of Waco spent $2 million and almost two years to bring the facility back from the state of disrepair it had fallen into before the YMCA sold it.

“It’s really important that this community and this neighborhood have access to a community oriented facility like this,” Mayor Dillon Meek said.

The newly renovated 31,600-square-foot building is at 1020 Elm Ave., on the former Paul Quinn College campus in East Waco. The YMCA of Central Texas opened the facility in 2005, and the city bought it for $2.7 million in 2021, clearing the way for the financially struggling local YMCA organization to merge into the larger Greater Williamson County YMCA.

“This place we sit on is legacy,” Council Member Andrea Barefield noted. “Since we’ve already established that as a council we understood the importance of this place and to this community, when it was announced the Y would be sold, we knew what to do. … It is up to us to keep these seeds watered, to keep them growing, because we are looking at the future born from the hands who came before us.”

Mike's business beat



Mike Copeland's weekly business roundup takes a look at Graphic Packaging International, which is pulling building permits as if they’re going out of style. That's part of the $1 billion, 640,000-square-foot paperboard recycling mill project in Waco.

Graphic Packaging is building on a 119-acre site in the Central Texas Park industrial area. Bobby Horner from the city inspection office said the views of the action are spectacular from Texas Central Parkway.

Other tidbits in Mike's column that people have been curious about include land clearing for apartments at Old Robinson Road and Loop 340, near Meadowbrook Baptist Church; new mobile phone service from Astound Mobile (formerly Grande); a new family-owned farm-and-ranch supply retailer coming to Waco; and a new U-Haul neighborhood dealer in South Waco. Check out all the details below.

Other local stories you might have missed

John Werner: Longtime Baylor beat writer picks top 20 games Press boxes have been my home away from home for more than four decades, especially places where the Bears have roamed.

One more thing ...

