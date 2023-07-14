Mere mention of a Trader Joe's and Costco locally caught the attention of readers this week on wacotrib.com, where the Trib debuted more than one local development story.

Other highlights of our week included a deep dive into the courthouse backlog, a one-year anniversary for Waco's water restrictions, a packed and passionate meeting regarding MCC's Highlander Ranch, plus updates on projects at Cameron Park Zoo and local schools.

And the new zoo giraffe has a name, too.

Trader Joe's was the most buzz-worthy name being dropped heavily during a public hearing Tuesday about The Concourse, a mixed-use development proposed along U.S. Highway 84, near McGregor Executive Airport.

“Everyone would throw a parade if we announced Trader Joe’s,” said Travis Krause, spokesperson for Austin-based KBar Group, which is developing the site.

It's important to know that hasn't happened, and Krause stressed during the meeting he will not announce a grocery tenant until he has a deal signed. But he said during an interview afterward that Trader Joe’s has a prominent place on his wish list.

The “general commercial” illustration in his presentation prominently features a Trader Joe’s storefront, as well as a retail strip that includes Old Navy, Rack Room Shoes and Justice Just for Girls. But there was nothing in the presentation to suggest these were Krause’s retail targets.

Not so fast, Costco rumors

On the other hand, reporting that something isn't happening can garner just as much attention.

Significant construction activity on a road off I-35 south of Loop 340 in Robinson has led to recent rumors that a giant Costco store was coming. But Robinson City Manager Craig Lemin told the Tribune-Herald that no business has announced plans to build there, and he said most of the interest has been in industrial rather than retail development.

The 630-acre site in question is owned by the Waco Industrial Foundation. The road would connect the interstate access road to Greig Drive, giving potential tenants access to various parcels which are as yet undeveloped.

Courthouse deep dive

Christopher De Los Santos took an in-depth look at the backlog in the McLennan County District Attorney's Office this week, reporting that the load of pending felony cases has almost tripled since the end of 2010, even while the monthly average of 180 to 190 new cases entering the system has remained essentially steady.

More than 1,000 local defendants sit awaiting trial in the McLennan County Jail on any given day while unresolved charges remain pending in about 6,600 more felony or misdemeanor cases in which no one is jailed.

The county’s felony case load ballooned through the two terms of DA Abel Reyna, plateaued through 2019 in the first year of Barry Johnson’s term, then spiked dramatically as the pandemic threw a wrench into the criminal justice system. The pace of new felony cases entering the system has remained essentially steady since shortly before Reyna took office in 2011.

DA Josh Tetens took office in January after vowing to tackle the backlog. In his first five months on the job he saw the felony caseload drop by 250 cases, or 7%, even as grand juries returned 825 new indictments, according to the most recent state figures.

Happy birthday, water restrictions

This week marked a birthday important to all Waco residents: Stage 2 water restrictions.

Rains this spring dialed back concerns of an imminent graduation to Stage 3 for the use restrictions, but with heat settled in for the summer, the lake remains about a foot lower than it was a year ago.

Lake Waco is about 68% full, 8 feet below its normal level.

“For this time of year, it’s lower than it’s ever been. … As long as you’re below last year, you’re below the record for that time of year anyway,” Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said.

Highlander Ranch rides on

With an impassioned crowd some 200 strong attending a board meeting this week, McLennan Community College trustees voted 5-2 to retain the 200-acre Highlander Ranch and to implement some new plans, drawing loud cheers from the throng who showed up to support the college-owned facility.

Administrators will explore options to narrow deficits and expand instructional programs at the ranch that MCC has run for its veterinary technology program and agricultural programs over the last two decades. The ranch has also served for continuing education classes, horse shows and boarding for nearly 40 horses.

A study presented to trustees in January showed that revenues from those offerings have failed to cover the facility’s operational expenses for at least the last 10 years, leading to annual shortfalls averaging more than $200,000.

Waco ISD, Midway ISD updates

The most recent and final major project of MISD's 2019 bond package, Midway Middle School’s renovation, is in its final days as construction crews work to open the school in full for the start of the school year Aug. 15.

The $19 million project includes major overhauls of classrooms, science labs, the band hall and cafeteria, and cosmetic upgrades including the removal of lockers to create more space and enhanced lighting, giving the old school (which opened in 1976) a new feel.

Meanwhile, Texas school district administrators and trustees have less than a month to pass their budgets for the upcoming 2023-24 school year and most do not know two essential figures for those budgets: property tax revenue and the state basic allotment for education funding.

A deal reached in a special session of the Texas Legislature last week would channel $12 billion to reduce the school property tax rate for homeowners and business properties, increase the homestead exemption, and create a pilot program to reduce taxes on certain residential and commercial properties.

Despite the uncertainty regarding tax rates and state funding, the Waco ISD budget for the 2023-24 school year likely will not see sizable changes for taxpayers, Waco ISD Chief Financial Officer Sheryl Davis said.

Another 84 development on the horizon?

Meanwhile, more significant acreage along west Highway 84 remains shrouded in mystery.

Baylor Scott & White Health has acquired 14 acres acreage at West Highway 84 and Sunwest Boulevard, but remains cryptic about its intentions. Parcels flanking the health care provider’s property have hit the market priced at $6.6 million combined.

Baylor Scott & White Health did not divulge its planned use for the site between Highway 84 and Harris Creek Baptist Church.

The parcels are directly across Highway 84 from the Concourse development mentioned above.

Arrest made in 2-year-old case

The most-read story of the week off the crime blotter involved the arrest of a former local restaurant manager, accused of supplying two co-workers under the age of 21 with alcohol and cocaine and sexually assaulting one of them, police said.

The 34-year-old allegedly snuck two female co-workers, one age 19 and the other 18, into a downtown Waco bar in 2021 and purchased eight to 10 shots of liquor for the teens. Later, he gave them alcohol from the restaurant where they worked, and a video investigators obtained shows him pouring tequila from a bottle directly into the teens’ mouths, the arrest affidavit says.

One of the teens later reported to police that she believed the man, who she described as her boss, sexually assaulted her, the affidavit says. The other teen witnessed sexual contact in a bathroom, the document says, and investigators were able to access a cellphone video that corroborates the witness’ account, the affidavit states.

Meet Zuri; penguin update

Cameron Park Zoo's two-week-old Masai giraffe now has a name: Zuri, meaning "beautiful" in Swahili.

A public naming contest ran for two weeks recently after she was born in Waco. Votes cost $5 each, raising $750 for the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

Cameron Park Zoo is located at 1701 N. Fourth St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, officials at a tour of construction projects underway at the zoo say things are still on track for completion by next summer, with vertical construction of facilities at both the Penguin Shores and the education and veterinary sites slated for October.

Woodway fire

Kindra Grams said she is lucky to be alive, and she think the smoke alarm saved her family’s lives.

She was just waking up early Saturday morning in her mother’s apartment when she smelled smoke.

Grams grabbed her 2-month-old daughter from the bed and opened her bedroom door. Already, the apartment she shared with her husband, daughter and mother in the Woodway Park Condominiums was unrecognizable. She was on the second floor, while her husband was out of town and her mother was downstairs in the two-story unit.

“I opened the door, and the entire top of the apartment is already engulfed in flames,” Grams said. “There’s black smoke everywhere, running along the ceiling and down the stairs. So I scream for my mom, because I can barely see anything. My 2-month-old daughter, she can’t inhale that. So I pulled her close to my body and I ran downstairs as fast as I could.”

“If that fire alarm wouldn’t have gone off, I wouldn’t have gotten up and me and my daughter probably would have been gone,” Grams said. “But the only reason that fire alarm went off is because my mom put that fire alarm there. There were no fire alarms in the apartment whenever she moved in.”

Business roundup

Mike Copeland's weekly column spotlighted the McLennan Community Investment Fund, which helps out local mom-and-pop businesses that struggle to qualify for bank loans, and has now been certified by the U.S. Treasury, making it eligible to receive grants up to $1 million.

The local fund, supported by the city and county governments as well as some private donations, has already providing local financial assistance totaling $325,000, mostly through loans averaging $8,500.

Elsewhere on the business beat, a $6.5 million permit was issued for a new parking garage as part of the Riverfront development and a $750,000 permit will convert the old McAlister’s Deli near Baylor to a CAVA Mediterranean Grill.

Check out more local biz bits, including an interesting look at local home prices, in Mike's weekly column.

Viral video

That viral YouTube video about a lawsuit against MCC by a professor who was fired continues to drive a lot of traffic to wacotrib.com.

According to federal court records online, a trial is scheduled for January.

Check out our story from November if you haven't read it yet.

Other stories you might have missed

Police beat

Sports view

A couple of popular sports features were well-read this week, including catching up with former Midway tennis star Kenna Kilgo, who is now the new Assistant Director of Junior Tennis at the Waco Regional Tennis and Fitness Center. And she has big plans.

“I would really like to grow it, get it to a point where it’s really competitive, where we have a lot more tournaments here,” she said. “Find the love of tennis in Waco. This facility is unbelievable and I think we can really start using more of it to grow the game. … I feel like we can really blow tennis out of the water out here.”

An ocean away, Waco senior golfer John Derrick is "across the pond" to play in the British Senior Amateur, one of the world's oldest and most prestigious tournaments conducted by the Royal & Ancient Golf Club at the famed Woodhall Spa Golf Club in Northeast England.

“I’ve wanted to play a true competition event on English soil on a championship golf course and I’m finally getting a chance. I can’t wait,” Derrick said.

And of course, don't miss our coverage from Big 12 Media Days — looking at four new faces in the conference and what that means for Baylor, Dave Aranda's reflections on his father passing away this week, seeing what Brett Yormark has up his sleeve and more.

Access Waco

In our Thursday entertainment section, we had Holly Tucker's new album, the return of the Deep in the Heart Film Festival next weekend to downtown Waco and more.

Check out our full events calendar with local music, arts and more at wacotrib.com/events.

One more thing ...

