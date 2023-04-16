The Waco Tribune-Herald won Newsroom of the Year in the Texas Managing Editors annual contest covering the calendar year 2022. The awards were presented at the organization's annual conference over the weekend in Galveston.

“The Waco Tribune-Herald presented a consistent, solid, local report and its staff produced regular additional elements - nice graphics, good photos, and digital extras,” the judges wrote.

The Newsroom of the Year award is judged on print editions, online sites and cumulative points in the contest overall. The McAllen Monitor was second, the Laredo Morning Times third, and the Corpus Christi Caller-Times fourth.

“We really appreciate the judges using the term consistent,” Tribune-Herald Editor Steve Boggs said. “This staff works hard every day, sometimes under difficult conditions, to present local news to our print and online readers. To be rewarded for that grind is gratifying.”

The Trib won seven awards, including first place in Feature Writing. Former Trib reporter Rhiannon Saegert took first place for her extensive reporting on Lake Waco and its low water levels. Saegert traced the lake’s main tributary, the Middle Bosque River, to its source near Stephenville during the height of the 2022 drought.

Veteran Trib reporter Mike Copeland won third place in Feature Writing for his feature on the Evangelia Settlement in Waco, one of hundreds of settlement houses organized nationwide in the 1920s and later, founded by women concerned about the physical condition and spiritual health of children. Evangelia Settlement received a state historical marker last year.

Hoover won third place in Comment and Criticism, while Sports Editor Brice Cherry took third in Sports Columns and honorable mention in Headline Writing.

Texas Managing Editors was formerly known as Texas Associated Press Managing Editors. The Trib last won top honors in the contest in 2019.