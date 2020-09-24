Tribune-Herald public safety reporter dies unexpectedly

Woodway Police Chief Bret Crook echoed those comments.

“All I can say is she was a great person, always kept her word, and was very professional when on the job with me,” Crook said. “Our sympathy for her family and friends. She will be missed.”

Hoppa wrote stories about crime trends, the execution of murderer Billie Wayne Coble, the death of toddler Frankie Gonzalez in his mother’s care, and the car wreck that killed a Falls County deputy and badly wounded Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow. She also regularly covered Hewitt, Bellmead and Robinson city governments.

She won third place this year in the star breaking news report of the year category from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors for a story about a bank robber who shot a Hewitt police officer and later crashed his car in a neighborhood. Hoppa followed the trail of the crime and filed updates in real time for the newspaper’s website, leading a contest judge to note that “her tenacity on the scene (actually various scenes) is admirable.”

Hoppa was also known for her devotion to her dogs and to sports teams at the University of Kansas, where she graduated. Hoppa is survived by her parents and her husband, Kirk Barrios, who works at KWKT-TV Fox 44 as a sales account executive.