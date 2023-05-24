Readers of the Waco Tribune-Herald will not find a copy of Waco Today magazine inside their newspapers today, as the magazine is no longer being published.

The corporate owner of the Tribune-Herald is discontinuing the local title and many similar locally focused magazines published by its newspapers nationwide.

Launched by Publisher Dan Savage, the monthly Waco Today magazine highlighted community news, charitable causes and events of interest to readers in the Waco area.

Editors Bruce Kabat, Gretchen Eichenberg, Jeff Osborne and Ken Sury, along with longtime creative director Lynn Pearson, are just a few of the people who made the magazine a success over the last 26 years.

The first issue in June 1997 featured the chairs of that year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball on the cover. Last month's 312th and final cover story explored the upcoming $9.7 million Crisis Hub project, a partnership between Waco Family Medicine and the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, designed to help Central Texans access mental health and substance abuse support services.

Drawing from dozens of talented local freelance writers and columnists who wrote about a variety of topics, the magazine published "enjoyable, informative and entertaining features as only Waco Today can do," as Sury once described it, telling the stories of local residents and publishing photos of people attending local events.

Those included stories of families, achievements and successes; profiles of local nonprofits, their initiatives and community difference makers; and the popular Beyond the Kitchen series.

Although the magazine is no longer being published, the Tribune-Herald continues to be interested in telling the types of stories that appeared in Waco Today. To suggest a story idea, email news@wacotrib.com or call 254-757-5721.

Longtime readers will likely remember columns like Claire Masters’ Portals to the Past, which focused on Waco and its history, and Around Town by Julie Campbell-Carlson, which debuted in the magazine in 2005, continuing a Trib feature originated by Virginia Plunkett and continued by Sherie Ellington and Sherry Kuehl.

Originally printed on the newspaper's press and distributed to Tribune-Herald subscribers and free on newsstands, the magazine switched to a glossy format printed by a commercial vendor in 2007.

The name Waco Today originated from a monthly Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce publication which was inserted into the Trib for 14 years beginning in the early 1980s.

Other magazines currently published in Waco include Wacoan, Modern Texas Living, Greater Waco Business, Baylor Magazine and Magnolia Journal.