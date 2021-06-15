Tribune-Herald wins 15 awards, including 6 firsts, in Texas APME awards

The Waco Tribune-Herald won 15 awards, including six firsts, in the 2020 Texas Associated Press Managing Editors contest. Winners were announced Tuesday, and awards will be presented at the group's convention in October in San Angelo. The contest covered published work in the calendar year 2020.
Sports editor Brice Cherry won his third Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year award while J.B. Smith, Carl Hoover, Tommy Witherspoon, Mike Copeland, Jerry Larson, Rod Aydelotte and Win Emmons won first place in the Star Online Report of the Year category for their series in December, Waco Makers, highlighting locally made products and businesses. Aydelotte and Larson won multiple awards, including first place in Sports Photography and Feature Photography, respectively.
"We get to work with excellent photographers in Rod and Jerry every day, so it's gratifying to see their work recognized on a statewide level," Tribune-Herald editor Steve Boggs said. "COVID has been a challenge to every single newspaper out there this past year. Working remotely for months on end, and covering a global story at the local level was a tall order."
Arts and entertainment writer Carl Hoover won first place in the Comment and Criticism category, and former opinion editor Bill Whitaker, who retired in November 2020, won first place in General Column Writing and second place in Editorial Writing.
Witherspoon received Honorable Mention in the Star Reporter of the Year category.
Veteran sportswriter John Werner won second place in Sports Column Writing, while Cherry picked up an honorable mention in the same category. Sportswriter Chad Conine won second place in Sports Feature.
Emmons picked up two honorable mention awards in the Infographics category. His entries included a July display of COVID-19 cases in McLennan County, a comprehensive back-to-school plan for each McLennan County school, and, along with Boggs in the leadup to the 2020 general election, a 100-year history of presidential voting in McLennan County.
The Tribune-Herald competes in Class AAA, the second largest circulation division among daily newspapers in Texas. This year's contest was delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and accompanying restrictions.