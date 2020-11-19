Troy cheerleader to perform in Orlando

Troy High School’s Allie Berg will travel to the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida, from Nov. 22 to 25 with high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country to represent the camp brands of Varsity Spirit in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular.

The individuals invited to perform are part of the All-American program at Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) and National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) summer camps across the country. All-Americans are chosen based on superior athletic and leadership skills.

Only the top 12% of athletes who attend camp earn the chance to perform in the holiday spectacular.

Allie, a senior and captain of the cheerleaders at Troy High, is the daughter of Tim and Christy Berg.

In addition to being a cheerleader, Allie has been in Student Council all four years, One-Act Play, National Beta Club Honor Society, a class officer and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She has played varsity golf, varsity basketball and ran cross country and track all four years.

She also is active at Troy Baptist Church and went a mission trip to Honduras.