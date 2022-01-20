TSTC official receives Patriot Award

Jerome Mendias, associate provost at Texas State Technical College in Waco, was presented a Secretary of Defense Patriot Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

The award, given from the organization based at Camp Mabry in Austin, recognizes civilian employers who support National Guardsmen and members of the U.S. military reserve branches. Employers are nominated by a service member who works directly under their supervision.

Mendias was nominated by Air National Guard officer and chaplain Angel D. Newhart, who is attached to the 36th Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion at Camp Mabry.

In Newhart’s nomination letter, she wrote that Mendias created a packet through human resource employees Jewel Meeks, Kori Miller, Angela Sill and others about the benefit she would keep.

“They ... reassured me with documentation that my job would be waiting for me,” she wrote. “I was reached out to a couple of times while I was out and asked if my family needed anything or if I did. They are known for saying that Texas State Technical College is a great place to work but they felt like family when I had to deploy.

“I just returned from deployment and they welcomed me back as if I had never left. I am proud to work for a team like this.”