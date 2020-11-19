 Skip to main content
TSTC student gets pilot scholarship
HOTMAC scholarship

Corey Streza (left), public relations officer with the Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club, presents the club’s TSTC aviation pilot program scholarship to Michael Lairson.

 HOTMAC PHOTO

The Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club presented its aviation pilot program scholarship to Texas State Technical College student Michael Lairson.

Lairson, who is from Dayton, Texas, is beginning his second year in the TSTC pilot program. He became interested in aviation as a child through the influence of his father, an avionics specialist with Continental (then United Airlines). He will complete the pilot program in 2021 by earning his Federal Aviation Administration pilot ratings and degree, ranging from commercial single- and multi-engine as well as commercial flight and instrument flight instructor ratings.

Lairson is in the top tier of his class and serves as captain on the precision flight team at TSTC. He also is an experienced radio-controlled pilot and joined HOTMAC in Waco.

