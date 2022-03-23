TSTC's newest dorm evacuated after fire marshal finds dangerous conditions

Texas State Technical College’s newest dorm has been evacuated and closed to students after the State Fire Marshal's Office found numerous fire hazards, including a damaged sprinkler system, exposed electrical wiring and gaps that would let fire spread more rapidly if one occurred.

In early February, TSTC reported to the State Fire Marshal's Office that a portion of Griffith Hall’s fire sprinkler system in the attic froze, causing a leak that damaged the building and displaced 50 students. After another fire sprinkler pipe break Feb. 23, TSTC again contacted the state fire marshal and told officials there were concerns about proper installation of the fire sprinkler system, according to the Texas State Fire Marshal order requiring the building to be evacuated. The order was issued after an investigation March 8 and a follow-up March 16 revealed a range of issues, including improperly installed sprinkler heads, exposed wiring, electrical outlet boxes that could shock a user or start a fire, and “an open void between floors which creates a chimney effect from the ground floor to the attic,” according to the evacuation order.

Griffith Hall, the first dorm TSTC has built in at least 25 years, opened in late August, about seven months ago. The 98,000 square foot, $20 million dorm was under construction up until the last minute and housed 210 students initially, about 50 fewer than its full capacity, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time. The facility is named for Thomas Griffith, lead engineer and project manager for the historic Waco Suspension Bridge that spans the Brazos River in downtown Waco and opened in 1870.

The fire marshal's order issued March 17 called TSTC to "immediately evacuate" the building. Students who lived there have been moved to hotel rooms for the time being, with plans to move them to on- or off-campus housing in the longer term. TSTC spokesperson Peter Macias said it is still too early to tell when students will be able to return to Griffith Hall. There were 169 students living there, according to a TSTC statement.

“TSTC is in the beginning stages of reviewing the severity of the issues and researching solutions,” Macias said in an email. “The plan is to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.”

On the afternoon of March 16, students received emails from the housing department informing them they would be leaving that night. Emily Moore, a student in the aircraft pilot training program, said getting through to the housing department was impossible as students flooded every line with calls.

“Everybody was like ‘OK, there’s no way they’re going to move us out by tonight,'” Moore said. “Well, they moved us out. And now everybody’s running around like ‘what’s happening?’”

Moore said students were told to pack a week’s worth of clothing and that they would receive more information later. A week later, she was standing outside the residence hall with other students in a similar situation, waiting for someone from the housing department to escort her inside so she could collect her laundry detergent and more belongings. Moore said she followed the college’s rules and emailed the housing department ahead of time, but no one had responded.

Donovan Smith, a Griffith resident studying plumbing and pipefitting technology, said he had to miss two days of class after accidentally leaving his required jeans and work boots in his dorm amid the confusion last week. He said he wants a refund on the more than $2,500 he has paid for housing this semester.

“I don’t find this fair,” Smith said.

Moore said she remembers moving into Griffith Hall in September while workers were still finishing the building and paint splatter still decorated the floors. Once she got settled into her first-floor dorm, she appreciated the residence hall’s common area, which was equipped with foosball, a pool table and comfortable chairs. The pipe break in early February forced her to move to another room and claimed both the foosball table and pool table as victims.

Smith said his experience in the hall started smoothly but began to go downhill when he realized his door would not shut fully. He said he noticed other strange things, including bathroom lights that came on after a delay.

Moore also said she and other students grew frustrated by fire alarms that would sound at least once a week, and once at 1 a.m., but she said she chalked it up to students misbehaving and setting off the alarms.

The building was designed by Randall Scott Architects and constructed by Lee Lewis Construction, two Texas firms with portfolios that include higher education facilities, student housing and government buildings. Randall Scott Architects declined to give comment for this story, and Lee Lewis Construction did not respond to phone calls on Wednesday.

