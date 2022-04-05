Two dead in small plane crash near Marlin

Two people died in a small aircraft crash near Marlin Municipal Airport just after lunchtime Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Tuesday crash, around 12:40 p.m., of a single engine, six-seat Cessna T206 in Marlin, according to NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration statements.

“The call came in about 1 p.m.,” Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis said. He said Marlin’s police responded to the crash site.

A man and a woman were in the airplane, Davis said.

The aircraft went down about 65 to 75 yards east of the airport, across a road, in a pasture, officials said.

“The pilot may have overshot the Marlin airport,” Davis said. “The airplane was mangled.”

The aircraft did not catch fire, officials said.

A member of the City of Marlin Fire Department indicated they turned away from the site when they saw the volunteer fire department and Falls County Sheriff’s Office had jurisdiction.

DPS personnel were holding the scene shortly before 3 p.m. for investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration, the DPS spokesperson said.

An FAA employee said that the Flight Standards District Office in San Antonio has responsibility over the area of the crash.

The Cessna took off from a small airport in the greater Houston area, but until the next of kin are notified and the FAA releases the tail number, an official at the airfield said he could not confirm anything.

It was bound for Waco Regional Airport, according to an Associated Press wire service article.

After investigators verify the aircraft registration number at the scene, an FAA spokesperson said in an email that FAA will release it, usually the next business day, on this webpage. Aircraft can be looked up by registration numbers on this webpage.

Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.