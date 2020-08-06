Two deaths linked to COVID-19 reported as county adds 98 new cases

The number of McLennan County deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose to 55 with two new fatalities reported Thursday, along with 98 new cases.
Two Hispanic men, ages 67 and 90, died in local hospitals, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District officials said Thursday. The district has reported nine COVID-19-related deaths in the county since Sunday.
The new reported cases bring the cumulative total to 4,846, including an estimated 1,884 active cases. Sixty-five COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Thursday, including 15 on ventilators, district officials reported.
Statewide, 7,598 new cases were reported Thursday, along with 306 fatalities, bringing the total Texas death toll to 7,803.
Daily caseloads have steadily declined in Texas since mid-July, when an average of about 9,500 cases a day were reported.
However, the state's positivity rate — the percentage of those tested who are found to be COVID-19-positive — has increased from 12% to 17% since the beginning of the month, based on seven-day averages.
McLennan County's seven-day positivity rate stood at 13% as of Wednesday.
The health district and state of Texas have recently partnered to administer free mobile testing in McLennan County, with 1,870 tests administered last week and 464 on Monday in McGregor, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.