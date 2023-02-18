Two people were found dead early Saturday in an apartment fire near Richland Mall that displaced 24 others, Waco Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the fire at Three 44 Apartments, 344 Richland Drive, at 7:04 a.m., four minutes after receiving a call. Firefighters saw the size of the fire that started at a second-story apartment and called in more units, Executive Deputy Fire Chief Robby Bergerson said. Twelve vehicles and 37 firefighters responded to the scene.

Two adults in the upstairs apartment were found dead, and Justice of the Peace Walter "Pete" Peterson was expected to order autopsies, Lt. Keith Guillory said. The fire department was still investigating the cause of the fire by mid-morning.

Waco police have opened an investigation into the two deaths.

Guillory said a smoke alarm was discovered in the apartment but investigators had not determined whether it was functioning.

Eight apartments suffered smoke and water damage, leading to the displacement of 12 adults and 12 children. The apartment complex management and Red Cross will work together to find housing for the people who are displaced, Guillory said.