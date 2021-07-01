Two years after devastating fire, Mooreville Methodist church excited for new season with rebuilt sanctuary

The main building, built in 1911 and housing the sanctuary, classrooms and offices, was destroyed. No one was in the church when it burned, and no injuries were reported, officials said at the time. The fire took two hours to contain and was fueled by strong winds. Officials also said a steady supply of water was difficult to maintain.

Church treasurer Judy Davis was one of the people standing outside watching the fire and said it was a devastating time for the community.

“My first thought was ‘Oh no it can’t be,’” Davis said. “I live just down the hill and by the time we got up to the top, it had spread completely through the whole church and I knew because of the age of the wood and the age of the church, it wasn’t going to be saved.”

She said she remembers trying to remain calm and telling herself everything was going to be OK.

“In the back of my mind, the whole time, I kept saying ‘the church is the people. It is not the building,’” Davis said. “The building can be burned down, but we are still here and strong.”

She said a specific cause of the fire was never determined, but reports list it as accidental.

It did not take long for the community to rally and start to think about rebuilding.