Two years after devastating fire, Mooreville Methodist church excited for new season with rebuilt sanctuary

Mooreville United Methodist Church's 108-year-old sanctuary building went up in flames against a night sky in February 2019, but with a rebuilding project almost complete, the congregation led by a new pastor is excited to start writing a new chapter in its 154-year history.
Ann Phelps, 83, has been attending the church her entire life and is part of her family's fifth generation in the congregation. She said recalling the fire means recalling a very tough moment and a scene she was not able to face up close that night.
“I promise you it was very, very difficult,” Phelps said. “It was hard that I could not drive up and watch it go. I could see enough from my house about a mile or so up the road. Just seeing the flames, it was terrible.”
Phelps, who stayed home that night, said many others gathered around the church and watched as the flames grew.
Several volunteer fire departments, Falls County Emergency Management and the Heart of Texas Fire Corps responded to the fire at about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 2019.
“They saved our Fellowship Hall,” Phelps said. “The wind was going in that direction, and those volunteers saved that Fellowship.”
The main building, built in 1911 and housing the sanctuary, classrooms and offices, was destroyed. No one was in the church when it burned, and no injuries were reported, officials said at the time. The fire took two hours to contain and was fueled by strong winds. Officials also said a steady supply of water was difficult to maintain.
Church treasurer Judy Davis was one of the people standing outside watching the fire and said it was a devastating time for the community.
“My first thought was ‘Oh no it can’t be,’” Davis said. “I live just down the hill and by the time we got up to the top, it had spread completely through the whole church and I knew because of the age of the wood and the age of the church, it wasn’t going to be saved.”
She said she remembers trying to remain calm and telling herself everything was going to be OK.
“In the back of my mind, the whole time, I kept saying ‘the church is the people. It is not the building,’” Davis said. “The building can be burned down, but we are still here and strong.”
She said a specific cause of the fire was never determined, but reports list it as accidental.
It did not take long for the community to rally and start to think about rebuilding.
Besides energy and work, the rebuild of the church has cost $1.1 million, and some projects, including fixing the parking and garden are yet to be done.
“Some of it will have to wait, and that is OK,” Davis said.
The church has held multiple fundraisers, managing to raise more than $100,000, but it still need more money, she said.
The year of the fire, all offerings given at the United Methodist Church Central Texas Conference went to the church. According to Central Texas Conference Journal 2019, which lists many pledges made to the church, that effort also raised more than $100,000.
There was not a dry eye in the house during the conference, showing how much the donations meant, both on the giving end and the receiving end, Davis said.
“We have gotten contributions and donations from places you can’t imagine, from all over the United States,” she said.
Southern Furniture Co. in Elm Mott reached out immediately after the fire and offered solid oak pews. The church only had to pay for the refurnishing, Phelps said.
“It won’t replace what we had, but we are so blessed in that respect,” Phelps said.
The money meant the church was able to rebuild and continue supporting the congregation, which dates to 1866.
“People were so generous to make this structure possible, and we have worked hard raising money,” Phelps said. “But the generosity and the outpouring of love was so heartwarming.”
Today, the congregation averages 75 to 100 people attending services, while many members are still choosing to not attend in person because of various health reasons.
In this new chapter, the church is also welcoming a new pastor, Kevin Diggs, who moved with his wife, Aimee, from Blooming Grove United Methodist Church, between Hillsboro and Corsicana.
“This congregation after the fire could have said, 'You know what, we had a really good run,' but they didn't,” Diggs said. “But they didn’t. They pressed on … They never slowed down.”
Diggs said the move to Mooreville involved a lot of prayer, but he and his wife had peace about the decision.
“The Lord has led us for this new season of ministry,” Diggs said. “It is exciting. When you look at a new season, one of the things that Aimee and I believe is that we have one job and that is to love people like Jesus. One of our phrases is ‘you are loved always. There is nothing that will separate you from the love of God.’"
The church is hoping to start its new season with a soft opening but is waiting to get the final OK after a walkthrough of the site, which will happen sometime next week, Davis said.
“We would love for the community to come and see what their love has done,” Diggs said.