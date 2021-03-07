TxDOT shifting Waco I-35 traffic to new lanes Tuesday as construction continues

Last month's record winter storm delayed the move by a few days, but Texas Department of Transportation officials will continue the four-year, major Interstate 35 overhaul through Waco by shifting southbound traffic to newly completed main lanes, including a new bridge over the Brazos River, on Tuesday night.

Webber Construction has completed the new southbound main lanes south of Business 77, and TxDOT officials have said the $341 million project started in April 2019 is more than halfway done.

Traffic will be shifted to the new section, complete with two new exit ramps in their permanent form, while work gets underway on the new northbound lanes, according to a TxDOT press release. The overall project involves widening the highway to four lanes in each direction between North Loop 340 and South 12th Street, improving frontage roads and ramps and rebuilding bridges.

The southbound exit for Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Exit 335C, will be closed for several days to prepare for the traffic shift.

To perform the traffic shift, crews plan to close alternating lanes on the southbound main lanes from Forrest Street to 12th Street from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Crews also plan to close the southbound exit for 17th Street, Exit 334, during the shift.