TxDOT shifting Waco I-35 traffic to new lanes Tuesday as construction continues

Last month's record winter storm delayed the move by a few days, but Texas Department of Transportation officials will continue the four-year, major Interstate 35 overhaul through Waco by shifting southbound traffic to newly completed main lanes, including a new bridge over the Brazos River, on Tuesday night.
Webber Construction has completed the new southbound main lanes south of Business 77, and TxDOT officials have said the $341 million project started in April 2019 is more than halfway done.
Traffic will be shifted to the new section, complete with two new exit ramps in their permanent form, while work gets underway on the new northbound lanes, according to a TxDOT press release. The overall project involves widening the highway to four lanes in each direction between North Loop 340 and South 12th Street, improving frontage roads and ramps and rebuilding bridges.
The southbound exit for Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Exit 335C, will be closed for several days to prepare for the traffic shift.
To perform the traffic shift, crews plan to close alternating lanes on the southbound main lanes from Forrest Street to 12th Street from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Crews also plan to close the southbound exit for 17th Street, Exit 334, during the shift.
Starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday, all southbound main lane traffic will be directed to exit at Highway 84 and re-enter at Business 77. During that time, westbound Business 77 and westbound Highway 84 will be closed where they cross under I-35. Eastbound Business 77 also will be closed at Highway 84.
"During the peak of that storm, there was no construction going on within this district," TxDOT spokesperson Jake Smith said. "Our full efforts were in response to that storm. That shifted things back a bit, but during this time, I would advise motorists to plan ahead, to follow detour signage and to slow down in work zones."
Smith said that before traffic is fully shifted, crews will close all northbound main lanes in short segments to adjust barriers starting at 12th Street and moving north to Business 77. All southbound traffic south of Business 77 is expected to be shifted to the newly reconstructed lanes by 10 a.m. Wednesday.
In coming weeks, TxDOT plans to shift the northbound I-35 main lane traffic south of Business 77 to the newly reconstructed lanes, according to the TxDOT press release.
The permanent southbound Exit 335B, which provides access to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and Exit 335A, which provides access to University Parks Drive, Fourth and Fifth streets, and downtown, will open once southbound traffic is shifted. Some ramps have been consolidated, resulting in changes to exit numbers and roadways serviced, TxDOT officials said.
The overall I-35 project is still on track for completion in 2023, Smith said.