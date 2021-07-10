TxDOT to close service roads, northbound I-35 exit next week for paving work

The Texas Department of Transportation will close earthbound Fifth Street where it crosses under Interstate 35 from 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday.

Traffic will be diverted onto the I-35 southbound frontage road and can turn around at South 18th Street.

TxDOT will also close the exit ramp on the northbound side of I-35 that services the Fourth and Fifth street corridor and University Parks beginning Monday. The northbound service road from 17th Street north to Fourth Street will be closed from 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. Tuesday, however access to businesses along the route will be open from 17th Street to Eighth Street.

Paving work in several areas along I-35 is planned.

After that work is complete, crews will close the northbound I-35 frontage road from Fourth Street to University Parks Drive from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for paving work. Drivers will be directed to Dutton Avenue and eastbound University Parks Drive.

Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.