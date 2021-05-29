Tyler group taking over Boys & Girls Club of Waco, aiming to expand reach

After more than 110 years serving the community, the Boys & Girls Club of Waco will retire its name and become part of Mentoring Alliance, a Christian-based East Texas organization.

The transition, aimed at expanding services to more Waco-area children, has been in the works for about a year and will become official Tuesday. A group of youth leaders from Tyler-area churches founded Mentoring Alliance in 1991 and became affiliated with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 1994, under the name Boys & Girls Club of East Texas.

In 2015, the group was renamed Mentoring Alliance and now serves more than 1,000 East Texas children in its afterschool programs and summer camps, in addition to overseeing more than 200 mentor relationships through its volunteer mentoring program.

The nonprofit's three programs — afterschool care, summer camps and one-on-one mentoring — are aimed at mobilizing “godly people into the lives of kids and families, to provide tangible help and eternal hope.” Pointing people toward Jesus Christ is a goal of the organization, according to its website. But anyone, regardless of religious affiliation, is able to participate in the afterschool programs and summer camps, Mentoring Alliance President and CEO Kevin East said.