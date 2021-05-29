Tyler group taking over Boys & Girls Club of Waco, aiming to expand reach

After more than 110 years serving the community, the Boys & Girls Club of Waco will retire its name and become part of Mentoring Alliance, a Christian-based East Texas organization.
The transition, aimed at expanding services to more Waco-area children, has been in the works for about a year and will become official Tuesday. A group of youth leaders from Tyler-area churches founded Mentoring Alliance in 1991 and became affiliated with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 1994, under the name Boys & Girls Club of East Texas.
In 2015, the group was renamed Mentoring Alliance and now serves more than 1,000 East Texas children in its afterschool programs and summer camps, in addition to overseeing more than 200 mentor relationships through its volunteer mentoring program.
The nonprofit's three programs — afterschool care, summer camps and one-on-one mentoring — are aimed at mobilizing “godly people into the lives of kids and families, to provide tangible help and eternal hope.” Pointing people toward Jesus Christ is a goal of the organization, according to its website. But anyone, regardless of religious affiliation, is able to participate in the afterschool programs and summer camps, Mentoring Alliance President and CEO Kevin East said.
“We get asked this question a lot and the answer is yes, actually, they are encouraged to,” East said. “We believe that every person is created in the vision of God so no matter their religious background … none of that stuff changes the fact that we were created in the image of God.”
During merger discussions, the overall feeling was positive among Boys & Girls Club of Waco board members, Mentoring Alliance officials and others involved in the process, he said.
“They said ‘If we can impact more kids and families, let’s just become Mentoring Alliance in Waco,'” East said. “The name Boys & Girls Club will be no more in Waco.”
Mentoring Alliance started to look into expanding to a new market a few years ago and created criteria to help it find a city where both parties in a merger would benefit, he said.
“There are a lot of reasons why the board of Waco decided to vote to close their 501(c)(3) so that Mentoring Alliance can come in and capitalize on their relationships,” East said.
Boys & Girls Club of Waco board Chair Brad Sharp said he believes the merger is the best decision for Waco. The Waco board, overseeing a nonprofit operating here since 1909, became more comfortable with the idea as they met more with Mentoring Alliance officials, he said.
“We learned about them and they learned about us and what they do and what we do,” Sharp said. “The more we talked about it the more we saw it was a good fit. We served the same things.”
Other Boys & Girls Club of Waco officials contacted for comment referred all questions to Mentoring Alliance.
Leslie Rhea, a board member of the Meyer Family Foundation, longtime contributors and supporters of the Boys & Girls Club of Waco, said she is excited for the new chapter.
Mentoring Alliance has proven itself as a nonprofit with a lot of reach into the community it serves, and she hopes it will be able to bring that to Waco, she said.
"They have proven to be able to reach may more kids in Tyler than we have here, and that is what we are trying to do," Rhea said.
East said ongoing Boys & Girls Club programs will be able to transition smoothly into Mentoring Alliance programs. Families signed up for Boys & Girls Club summer camps already have been notified of the transition.
“There is overwhelming good feedback from the community,” Sharp said. “The feedback we have gotten from employees and families has been really positive.”
East said Mentoring Alliance has been reaching out to local churches and schools, including Waco ISD, in hopes of setting up partnerships along the lines of the partnership the group has with Tyler schools for an afterschool program.
While the afterschool programs would take place at local schools, all staff would be Mentoring Alliance employees.
In addition to the summer camps and afterschool programs, the organization's, Mentor Connect program aims to create a “Gospel-centered mentoring relationship” between a student and an adult mentor.
East, who has been mentoring a youth for the past seven years, said the best part of the mentor program is the longevity.
“When you are able to walk with someone for years, you have these long impactive relationships,” East said.
The relationship goes both ways, and mentors also grow during the program, he said.
“Our heart and passion is impacting many kids and families and partnering with other organizations that are offering great resources,” East said. “Because of the great work of the Boys & Girls Club of Waco and the foundations they have set, we think it is a good springboard to continue to help the community.”