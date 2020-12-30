Uncertainty over vaccine guidelines fuels wave of calls to Waco pharmacies, doctors

Lynn’s La Vega Pharmacy owner Lynn Everett has stepped in to help the staff field a deluge of calls about whether the pharmacy has stared providing COIVD-19 vaccines to the general public.
Like other vaccine providers in McLennan County, including doctors offices, pharmacies and other entities, Lynn’s still has plenty of front-line health care workers to get to before it will be able to expand who can receive shots. The pharmacy received 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine Monday, had 38 doses left by Wednesday and now has a waiting list of 300 people.
“We have other front-line workers and we don’t have enough to cover them at this point,” Everett said. “We’re trying to decide what we can do, and we don’t want to waste any.”
He said a pharmacist and a technician are administering the vaccine at different locations, and the pharmacy plans to keep prioritizing health care workers. He said the pharmacy is working on adding an option to its automated phone system to let people leave their name and contact information to be added to the list.
“We just can’t handle the calls right now,” Everett said.
State guidance to vaccine providers last week likely prompted many of the inquiries. A letter to providers from Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt states if all front-line health care workers and nursing home residents who want the vaccine have received it, providers can start giving the vaccine to people who are 65 or older and those 16 and older with certain chronic medical conditions, who are included in phast 1B of the state’s vaccination plan.
It appears few if any local providers have reached that point, and at least some plan to make public announcements when they do.
Kindzi Erwin, a pharmacy technician in training at Brookshire’s Food & Pharmacy in Robinson, said it was her understanding the store received 100 doses. By late Wednesday morning the staff had received 50 calls and created a waiting list of people to call back when the store starts vaccinating group 1B.
“It’s been crazy over here,” Erwin said. “We’re filled up today and tomorrow. I believe we’re doing 10 today.”
She said at least two health care facilities inquired about receiving doses for front-line workers, and Brookshire’s is following guidance that front-line workers receive the vaccinations first.
Only Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, with 600 doses, and Ascension Providence Medical Center, with 900 doses, were included in this week’s list of new allocations in McLennan County, the rest coming last week or the week before.
According to a statement, Ascension Providence has vaccinated more than 1,200 “caregivers, support staff and providers,” and recently started offering the vaccine to front-line workers outside of the hospital system.
“At this time, Ascension Providence remains focused on vaccinating healthcare staff and first responders and will expand to the community, including those in group 1B, in the coming weeks when the vaccine supply allows,” according to the statement.
The hospital will make a public announcement before moving to the second phase of vaccine distribution.
Dr. Tim Martindale, a local family physician, said his office has been getting calls too, despite not receiving any vaccine shipment. He said and his patients tend to ask him about the vaccine during regular appointments.
“There’s also people calling the office and saying ‘What’s going on? What’s happening? What do I do?’” Martindale said. “We’re telling everybody to just wait for now, because the focus is supposed to be on the top level.”
Martindale said there have been some cases of providers sitting on vaccines, just not anywhere near Waco. A pharmacy near Honey Grove, near the Oklahoma border, started offering the vaccine to people in the 1B category when front-line workers did not use up the pharmacy’s supply. Once word got out, people drove from surrounding cities to line up for the vaccine.
“It’s been confusing,” Martindale said. “Shots have been showing up places, and someone has to figure out how to get them out to people.”
Dr. Clint McHenry, the soon-to-be president of the McLennan County Medical Society, said after he assumes the role he plans to coordinate with local pharmacies, hospitals and the public health district to hash out a clearer plan.
“We’re still trying to figure out the best process to go about determining where those are going to go,” McHenry said.
He said lists on the Department of State Health Services website showing which local providers have received allotments does not mean those vaccines are available to the public yet, but might have spurred the wave of calls.
“A lot of those allotments are still for 1A and not yet for 1B,” McHenry said.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 221 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing total active cases to 1,162 and the cumulative total to 18,780. As of Wednesday, there were 153 COVID-19 patients in McLennan County hospitals, including 96 residents of the county and 20 on ventilators. The health district announced four more deaths of McLennan County residents because of COVID-19, bringing the local death toll to 281.
TODAY’S TOP PICS