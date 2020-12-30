Uncertainty over vaccine guidelines fuels wave of calls to Waco pharmacies, doctors

Lynn’s La Vega Pharmacy owner Lynn Everett has stepped in to help the staff field a deluge of calls about whether the pharmacy has stared providing COIVD-19 vaccines to the general public.

Like other vaccine providers in McLennan County, including doctors offices, pharmacies and other entities, Lynn’s still has plenty of front-line health care workers to get to before it will be able to expand who can receive shots. The pharmacy received 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine Monday, had 38 doses left by Wednesday and now has a waiting list of 300 people.

“We have other front-line workers and we don’t have enough to cover them at this point,” Everett said. “We’re trying to decide what we can do, and we don’t want to waste any.”

He said a pharmacist and a technician are administering the vaccine at different locations, and the pharmacy plans to keep prioritizing health care workers. He said the pharmacy is working on adding an option to its automated phone system to let people leave their name and contact information to be added to the list.

“We just can’t handle the calls right now,” Everett said.