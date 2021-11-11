Understanding treatment: War's personal cost underestimated, local combat veteran says

In 2010, the Air Force Reserve officer volunteered for a deployment to Afghanistan in 2010 to get first-hand experience in what a soldier in a combat zone goes through. He captured that in his 2016 book “What Happens In War Doesn’t Stay In War,” which he co-wrote with his wife Katherine, who presently serves as medical director at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. Tharp currently splits his time between his family’s home in China Spring and the Nevada base.

That memoir shows the broad range of emotional stresses on a veteran in the field, from the constant monitoring of a hostile environment for threats to the emotional loss felt in watching comrades die. Those stresses don’t end when a soldier comes home as they’re compounded with new frustrations of dealing with bureaucracies for treatment and support or others who don’t understand what they’re going through, he said.

Tharp said many programs aimed at treating PTSD don’t address survivor guilt, grief or moral injury, all common issues for those who’ve been in combat and his program to build resilience in returning veterans specifically focuses on those issues. He also uses his experience as a military chaplain in addressing spiritual and emotional struggles some service members experience after coming home, some of which is covered in his book “On God and Trauma: Hope for Moral Injury and Survivor Guilt.”