Understanding treatment: War's personal cost underestimated, local combat veteran says

When Air Force Lt. Col. David Tharp shares about the myriad ways a war experience can affect a soldier, he’s been in many of those boots.
A posting in a combat zone? He was an Air Force medical advisor from 2010 to 2011 with a Joint Defense Operations Center in Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan. Separation from wife and young children? His wife Katherine and their sons Joshua and Peyton, both under 5 at the time, stayed at home while Katherine also was working on a medical degree.
Under fire? Rocket attacks on a regular basis. Contact with death? As a medical advisor posted in a NATO billet, he notified participating commands whenever one of their service members died, more than 100 during his time there. Survivor guilt? A terrorist attack killed nine airmen in Kabul, a posting he turned down to go to Kandahar. Personal injury? A spinal cord illness that temporarily paralyzed him. Difficult reentry home? Draining fights with military, medical and Veterans Administration bureaucracies.
No question, then, that the clinical psychologist will speak from personal experience in his talk “What It’s Like To Go To War” during a Veterans Day ceremony and program Nov. 11 at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium. And no question why Tharp created his non-profit Project Healing Heroes to help veterans recover from the psychological cost of war.
“(War) literally changes who you are as a person,” Tharp said in an interview. “Trauma in war is like IMAX in 3D.”
The Veterans Day program also will feature the Baylor Air Force ROTC Honor Guard, Texas musician Carlie Green singing “Soldier’s Promise” and Kristen Christy, the 2018 Air Force Spouse of the Year.
Christy is a nationally known speaker on resilience, drawing from her personal experience of a first husband, an Air Force officer, who committed suicide in 2008 and the destructive impact of that suicide on her sons in the years that followed. Tharp said too often a veteran’s family is overlooked when one looks at the impact of war. “The kids often pay the price, not the ones who volunteered,” he said.
Resiliency training lies at the core of Tharp’s approach of Project Healing Heroes, which offers education and training programs, free conferences and a peer-to-peer network. It builds on Tharp’s years of work in the Veterans Administration in treating post traumatic stress disorder.
A psychologist by training, Tharp enlisted in the military after the terrorist attacks of 9/11 and worked for several years with the Waco Veterans Administration Medical Center. He found that the standard PTSD treatment used at the time was built in part on the experience of sexual trauma survivors, which he felt was an imperfect fit for the type of complicated and converging traumas found in combat.
In 2010, the Air Force Reserve officer volunteered for a deployment to Afghanistan in 2010 to get first-hand experience in what a soldier in a combat zone goes through. He captured that in his 2016 book “What Happens In War Doesn’t Stay In War,” which he co-wrote with his wife Katherine, who presently serves as medical director at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. Tharp currently splits his time between his family’s home in China Spring and the Nevada base.
That memoir shows the broad range of emotional stresses on a veteran in the field, from the constant monitoring of a hostile environment for threats to the emotional loss felt in watching comrades die. Those stresses don’t end when a soldier comes home as they’re compounded with new frustrations of dealing with bureaucracies for treatment and support or others who don’t understand what they’re going through, he said.
Tharp said many programs aimed at treating PTSD don’t address survivor guilt, grief or moral injury, all common issues for those who’ve been in combat and his program to build resilience in returning veterans specifically focuses on those issues. He also uses his experience as a military chaplain in addressing spiritual and emotional struggles some service members experience after coming home, some of which is covered in his book “On God and Trauma: Hope for Moral Injury and Survivor Guilt.”
How can a community help those coming back from military service abroad? Attention to and respect for their service and sacrifice plays a major part and is a main focus of the Veterans Day event at the Baylor Club. “The worst thing people can be is forgotten,” he said.
Also are small acts of support and kindness for family members, such as yard work or offers of baby sitting or transportation when a spouse is deployed. Again, Tharp draws on personal experience. Church members who helped his wife and sons with yard work, transportation and more when he was overseas continued after his return as he recovered from a debilitating spinal condition.
“It’s a powerful thing,” he said. “I didn’t realize how important our church would be to us.”
