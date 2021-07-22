Union vote passes at Pilgrim's poultry plant in Waco

"We hope other employers show the same respect as Pilgrim's," Reyes said.

Reyes, from Dallas, said late Thursday afternoon he did not know the exact vote breakdown, but like others, described the margin as overwhelming. He said earlier Thursday he thought the union, Pilgrim's or both would issue a press release, but none had been received by late Thursday.

He said he spent much of the day traveling between Waco and Dallas, ferrying people to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. He said representatives from the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union traveled to Waco to observe proceedings. He said the Pilgrim's vote in Waco could set the tone for efforts to organize beef facilities and other poultry facilities in Texas.

"The pandemic showed those working in these processing plants are essential employees, and should be paid and treated as such," Reyes said.

According to the Texas AFL-CIO press release, "Polling shows tens of millions more workers in this country would join a union if they could, and UFCW organizers are making it possible for thousands of workers to do just that through their commitment to organizing Texas. They are engaged in some of the toughest union organizing in some of the toughest places, and this victory shows that when workers fight anywhere, workers can win anywhere."