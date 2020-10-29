United Way of Waco-McLennan County looks to focus on children, families in new initiative

The United Way of Waco-McLennan County aims to emphasize issues addressing children and families in its upcoming grant making as part of a Child Well Being initiative announced at a virtual Thursday morning Community Breakfast.

CEO Barbara Mosacchio also announced during the breakfast she will be retiring March 21, after four years as the head of the agency.

The program hosted by United Way executive board member Dan Ingham looked at the need for child and family help in a county where 19% are living below the poverty line, the median household income for black families is 50% that of a white families and 10% of Waco Independent School District students are homeless.

The initiative will take data derived from sources including Prosper Waco, the city, and independent consultants 1,000 Feathers and combine it with feedback from community members who need assistance.

That "data-driven research" will shape an action plan on how and where the United Way will direct its grants in the upcoming funding year, said Tiffani Johnson, senior director of impact and engagement, after the video breakfast. Asked if the Child Well Being emphasis would mean less funding for programs supporting adults, Johnson said data and community feedback would determine that.