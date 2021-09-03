United Way opens campaign in Waco

United Way of Waco-McLennan County has pumped $100 million into helping locals since its founding nearly a century ago, and once again it has launched a fundraising campaign involving at least 100 local businesses.
Thousands of Waco residents have contributed directly to United Way or signed up to have regular donations taken from their paychecks. That approach has not changed, local United Way CEO Wendy Ellis said.
What has changed, in a good way, is the number of organizations eligible to receive United Way funding. The total has climbed to 43 from 39 last year, including the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, Caritas of Waco, Care Net Pregnancy, Meals on Wheels, Mission Waco/Mission World, Waco Shepherd's Heart and Jesus Said Love.
"Whether it be $5 per paycheck, or $25,000 a year, our local workforce continues to unite in support of their community," Ellis said in a press release. "It is United Way's privilege to sustain this bridge between the businesses and individual employees who want to give and the nonprofit who serves on the frontline of addressing the most challenging hurdles our communities face.
"We are proud to help put local dollars to work supporting local people."
Emerging from hectic 2020, with its COVID-19-related hardships, United Way of Waco-McLennan County has not set a goal for its fundraising this year. Ellis said that if United Way can keep up with or exceed its average annual contributions, with $100 million in financial assistance over 98 years here, the drive will have proven successful.
Last year's virtual campaign led to declining fundraising revenue, but United Way still managed to put more than $1 million into projects benefiting the community, including a COVID-19 relief fund, Ellis said.
The five most successful workplace campaigns last year were carried out by H-E-B, Texas Farm Bureau, Caterpillar Inc., Atmos Energy and Central National Bank, according to a list prepared by the United Way staff.
"It has been my experience that the employee wants to know that their dollars are making a difference, and United Way makes that happen," said Dan Ingham, United Way resource development chair and spokesperson at First National Bank of Central Texas.
"The grant process is rigorous and ensures that nonprofits eligible to receive funds are truly making a positive impact in our communities," Ingham said.
He said United Way provides a unique service in that it collects thousands of individual donations to support dozens of local nonprofits.
"I'm proud to be part of such an important effort," he said.
Ellis said contributors should know local gifts remain in this area, supporting programs that improve health, education and financial stability, and which provide safety-net programming. The annual campaign also boosts United Way's continuing Child Well-Being movement, which aims to assess the quality of life for children age 5 and younger in the community.
"We've identified the need for additional childcare services, and we've seen the need for a social network to support families working through issues," she said.
A $75,000 grant from the Waco Foundation provided seed money for the initiative, producing a community plan, not a United Way plan.
Ellis said United Way is distributing information to local businesses taking part in fundraising. The educational component includes a video.
"I would venture that United Way has a network of givers larger than any other non-profit in Waco or McLennan County," Ellis said.