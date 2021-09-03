United Way opens campaign in Waco

United Way of Waco-McLennan County has pumped $100 million into helping locals since its founding nearly a century ago, and once again it has launched a fundraising campaign involving at least 100 local businesses.

Thousands of Waco residents have contributed directly to United Way or signed up to have regular donations taken from their paychecks. That approach has not changed, local United Way CEO Wendy Ellis said.

What has changed, in a good way, is the number of organizations eligible to receive United Way funding. The total has climbed to 43 from 39 last year, including the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, Caritas of Waco, Care Net Pregnancy, Meals on Wheels, Mission Waco/Mission World, Waco Shepherd's Heart and Jesus Said Love.

"Whether it be $5 per paycheck, or $25,000 a year, our local workforce continues to unite in support of their community," Ellis said in a press release. "It is United Way's privilege to sustain this bridge between the businesses and individual employees who want to give and the nonprofit who serves on the frontline of addressing the most challenging hurdles our communities face.

"We are proud to help put local dollars to work supporting local people."