United Way report outlines struggles of McLennan County's youngest residents

When comparing the results to the initial report in 2009 by the Waco Foundation, United Way found the county had improved in different aspects of child well-being.

The teen birth rate decreased from 57.8% to 22.7%, the rate of uninsured children under age 6 fell from 5.3% to 4%, and births to mothers without a high school diploma also dropped from 31.8% to 7.6%.

The percentage of children living in poverty had decreased from 30.1% to 23.7%, or 29% for those those 5 and younger. Food insecurity continues to affect 23.6% of children under the age of 18, down from 25.1% in 2009.

Johnson said knowing how many children live in poverty is crucial when trying to develop a plan of action to address it.

“We wanted to focus on the conditions. How is our community supporting these children?” Johnson said. “When you get to understanding the poverty level, you get to understand where they are. What are their conditions currently? What does life look like?”

Community, family

Embracing the “whole child” means the county needs to approach issues in a “two-generational way” to include the child and their family as well as community and environmental factors that can lead to a positive experience.