University High closes campus for the week due to COVID-19 cases

University High School will move to remote learning this week, with a reopen date of Nov. 16, due to increased cases of COVID-19 among faculty, staff and students.
The school’s principal, Dr. Ricky Edison, sent a message to University High families and employees Sunday.
“Starting tomorrow (Monday), all of our students will be learning remotely,” the message said. “University High School will be closed for in-person instruction through Friday and will reopen for in-person instruction on Nov. 16.
“We have learned that three more people, who have been at University High School, tested positive for COVID-19. We have already notified the families of any students and any employees who were in close contact with one or both people, and those students and employees have been told to stay home for 14 days from their last contact with someone who tested positive.
“Other people have also reported symptoms that could be a sign of COVID-19 or potential exposure to the virus and are awaiting test results. In fact, a significant number of campus administrators and teachers would be out this week following close contact with someone who tested positive, waiting for test results, or for other reasons.”
McLennan County reported 777 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths last week, including 176 cases on Saturday, the day after the McLennan County Public Health District issued a public health alert about the rising number of cases.
It is the second time University High School has switched to remote learning since the school year began Sept. 8. Three other Waco ISD campuses are utilizing remote learning due to COVID-19. G.W. Carver Middle School is closed for in-person learning through the Thanksgiving holiday, while Lake Air Montessori Magnet School is closed until at least Thursday, and Indian Spring Middle School will remain closed through at least Friday.
According to media reports, Rapoport Academy is moving to remote learning this week for grades 5-12. Television station KXXV reported the school sent a notice to parents saying two staff members tested positive last week, with at least one of them tied to an earlier case. The middle school and high school campuses will be closed until Nov. 30, the Monday after Thanksgiving break, the station reported.
McGregor High School also is closed this week and will reopen Nov. 16, after 10 people on campus tested positive for COVID-19 and another 67 students were placed on quarantine, according to the McGregor ISD Facebook page.
Waco ISD reported 41 cases among students and staff for the week ending Sunday. The school’s dashboard reports 150 total cases since the school year began, including 70 students and 74 staff.
Midway ISD’s dashboard indicated 24 active cases districtwide as of Friday, including 14 among faculty and staff at Midway High School.
Edison’s message to University High students included detailed plans for deep cleaning and sanitizing campus buildings this week.
“Free COVID-19 testing is available in our community, and I would encourage you to consider taking advantage of it. You can find a list of community testing sites and hours at covidwaco.com. Please note that pre-registration is required,” Sunday’s message said.
