University High theater troupe heads to One-Act Play regionals

Actors from University High School stage a scene from their production of "The Trestle at Pope Lick Creek" on their way to regional competition Wednesday at Rock Hill High School in Frisco, one level away from state and the farthest a University High team has advanced in UIL One-Act Play competition.

The team of five actors and five stage support students will compete against schools from Lewisville, Texarkana, North Forney, Carrollton, Hallsville and Frisco in 5A Region II with the top two performers advancing to state. Last year, the UHS One-Act troupe made it to Bi-District.

Director Glenn Price, who's led the UHS theater program for 11 years, felt he had the right cast to perform "The Trestle," adapted from Naomi Wallace's Depression-era about two teens struggling against their damaged families and limited future. He started the year with two companies, preparing for a season with possible COVID-19 quarantines and disruptions, and ended with a single 10-person company that has performed this year in masks and largely without audiences.

Should University progress out of regionals, the company likely will have a public performance before the state competition, Price said. "You want your state performance to be your last one," he said.

Pictured are Nancy Quezada(left), Tyler Mitchell, Jerrado Garcia, Jonathan Rose, and Bianca Lomeli Contrepas.

