University Parks Drive to close at I-35 nightly, starting Monday

The University Parks Drive link between downtown Waco and Baylor University will close on weeknights for the next two weeks, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.

All University Parks lanes that cross under I-35 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Friday, and again from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, as crews continue rebuilding the northbound overpass, according to a TxDOT press release. This is another step in TxDOT's $341 million widening of I-35 between Loop 340 and 12th Street, a project now more than half done.

The new southbound overpass is carrying traffic in both directions while work progresses on the northbound side.

During the two weeks of nightly closures, eastbound University Parks Drive traffic will be directed to the southbound frontage road, and drivers can readjust their route at Fifth Street. Westbound traffic will be redirected to the northbound frontage road toward Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near McLane Stadium, according to the press release.