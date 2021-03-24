 Skip to main content
University Parks to close at I-35 as early as Thursday morning, for 3 days of overpass removal
The Texas Department of Transportation plans to remove the northbound Interstate 35 overpass at University Parks Drive as early as Thursday morning, forcing the closure of the intersection for three days.

Crews started demolishing the northbound overpass at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Tuesday and had cleared debris and reopened that intersection by Wednesday afternoon, TxDOT spokesperson Jake Smith said.

After spending the next few days at University Parks, they will move on to demolition of the northbound overpass at Fourth and Fifth streets.

Webber Construction LLC, the general contractor for the $341 million rebuild of I-35 through Waco, shifted northbound interstate traffic to newly completed southbound lanes earlier this month, setting the stage for removal of the northbound bridges.

University Parks will close at the interstate as early as 9 a.m. Thursday. Walkways along University Parks under the interstate also will be closed. Eastbound University Parks drivers will be directed to the southbound frontage road and be able to turn around at Fifth Street. Westbound drivers will be directed to the northbound frontage road and be able to turn around at MLK, according to a TxDOT press release.

Pedestrians should use the pathways at Fourth and Fifth streets to cross I-35.

University Parks will reopen after the overpass is removed, which is expected to take up to three days, the press release states.

The overall project, covering a 5.6-mile stretch of interstate, is scheduled for completion in 2023.

