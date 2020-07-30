You have permission to edit this article.
Up in the heavens
comet and meteor

 Sam Wilson photo

Sam Wilson, of Woodway, took this photograph at Woodway Park that captured both the comet NEOWISE (bottom left) and a bright meteor that crossed the comet’s tail on July 23. Wilson said he was out with his son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons at the park that evening to see if they could help the 9- and 7-year-old boys find the comet with binoculars. Meanwhile, he had his camera set up on a tripod to take photos and among the images he took was this one.

