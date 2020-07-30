Up in the heavens

Sam Wilson, of Woodway, took this photograph at Woodway Park that captured both the comet NEOWISE (bottom left) and a bright meteor that crossed the comet’s tail on July 23. Wilson said he was out with his son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons at the park that evening to see if they could help the 9- and 7-year-old boys find the comet with binoculars. Meanwhile, he had his camera set up on a tripod to take photos and among the images he took was this one.
