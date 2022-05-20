UPDATE: No injuries, damage in fire at Waco landfill

Acting quickly, city employees contained a brush fire Friday morning at the Waco landfill.

Before 8 a.m. a fire was reported at the site, a city spokesperson confirmed. A fire department spokesperson said employees of the landfill were handling it.

“A wood chip pile self-ignited at the City Landfill,” city spokesperson Monica Sedelmeier said in an email. “With elevated winds, this fire spread to a nearby brush pile.”

Following the firefighting procedures within the landfill's operating plan, its staff quickly brought the fire under control, she said, minimizing risk of additional spread.

Lt. Keith Guillory, a spokesperson for the Waco Fire Department, said his team nearby reported that the landfill staff used dirt to smother the fire.

“The Waco Fire Department is on standby to intervene if needed,” he said.

By 11 a.m., the fire was contained.

A fire engine with Waco Fire Department markings and the number 14 painted on the back could be seen within 50 yards of an entrance to the landfill.

“It’s not unusual to have spot fires in landfills,” Guillory said.

The city spokesperson stated the fire caused no injuries or equipment damage.

“The brush fire (was) in an isolated location away from the working face of the landfill, customers, and landfill operations,” Sedelmeier said.

