Update: Waco-area road dangers mount as winter storm warning extended to Thursday

Authorities Tuesday morning reported icy roads, multiple wrecks and frozen, treacherous bridges around Greater Waco as the National Weather Service extended its winter storm warning for Waco and McLennan County through 6 a.m. Thursday.

The Texas Department of Transportation reported at 11:40 a.m. that ice and snow could be expected on all roadways, particularly bridges and overpasses. No major roadways were closed but unnecessary travel was discouraged.

Sgt. Ryan Howard, spokesperson for Texas Department of Public Safety, said in an email that area troopers have responded to “dozens of motorist assist/crashes” Tuesday morning, many from rural areas, such as I-35 near West, Farm to Market Road 317 between Moody and McGregor, and State Highway 6 between Riesel and Waco.

Waco police Tuesday morning said wrecks were common, and roadways such as Herring Avenue and Lake Shore Drive were especially hazardous.

The Woodway Public Safety Department recommended motorists Tuesday to avoid Bosque Boulevard and Highway 84.

Old Lorena Road closed Monday evening between Riverview Road and Highway 84, Lorena police reported.

Conditions reported at Waco Regional Airport at 10:51 a.m. included a temperature of 28 with light snow and fog or mist. Winds were out of the north at 9 mph, with a wind chill of 19.

The forecast called for a 70% chance of continued wintry mix through the afternoon. The Tuesday night forecast called for a low of 30 with freezing rain and wintry mix likely.

Total ice or sleet accumulations were forecast for between ¼ inch and ½ inch, with bursts of heavier accumulation up to 1 inch.

The weather service recommends not traveling, but for those who must travel driving slowly and using extreme caution is recommended. Also recommended is keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in vehicles in case of emergency.

“Monday's sleet, rain, and freezing rain froze on roadways overnight, creating numerous slick spots and patches of black ice on roads,” an NWS bulletin warned early Tuesday. “Additional sleet and freezing rain today and tomorrow will only worsen the condition of the roads. Please avoid travel if you can, but if you have to travel...please SLOW DOWN, don't use cruise control, leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles, and brake and accelerate very slow.”

This is a developing story and this article will be updated throughout the day.