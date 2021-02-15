 Skip to main content
Update: Weather closings for schools, colleges, government offices, H-E-B
Weather

Baylor students take advantage of the snow for their selfies in front of Pat Neff Hall.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

A severe winter storm expected to continue for days is causing closures of schools, government offices, stores and COVID-19 testing sites.

Most McLennan County school districts were already scheduled to be off Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, but several districts, including Waco Independent School District and Midway ISD, were extending closures through midweek.

The National Weather Service called for a high Monday of 15 degrees, with wind chill values as low as minus 7. Monday night temperatures were forecast to fall to 3 degrees, warming to 24 on Tuesday with clear skies. The forecast called for freezing rain and sleet Tuesday night with a low of 21.

Here is the latest school closing information, according to district social media accounts and websites:

Local government

Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame, all community centers, Cobbs Recycling Center, all Waco-McLennan County library branches and the Waco Mammoth National Monument are closed Monday and Tuesday.

Waco residential and commercial trash pickup on Monday has been moved to Wednesday and Tuesday's pickup to Saturday.

All McLennan County offices will be closed until 10 a.m. Thursday. The Commissioners Court meeting scheduled for Tuesday will still be held at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

COVID-19 prevention

COVID-19 testing sites at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center and McLennan Community College are closed until Thursday. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s next vaccination clinic has not yet been scheduled.

Local schools

Abbott ISD, no school Monday

Axtell ISD, no school Monday through Wednesday

Belton ISD, no school Monday

Bishop Reicher Catholic, no school Monday

Bosqueville ISD, no school Monday, remote learning only Tuesday-Wednesday

Bruceville-Eddy ISD, no school Monday and Tuesday

China Spring ISD, no school Monday

Clifton ISD, no school Monday

Connally ISD, no school Monday through Wednesday

Crawford ISD, no school Monday

Gatesville ISD, no school Monday and Tuesday

Gholson ISD, no school Monday

Hallsburg ISD, no school Monday

Harmony Science/School of Innovation, no school Monday

Hillsboro ISD, no school Monday

La Vega ISD, no school Monday and Tuesday

Lorena ISD, no school Monday and Tuesday

Mart ISD, no school Monday through Wednesday

McGregor ISD, no school Monday and Tuesday

Moody ISD, no school Monday

Parkview Christian, no school Monday and Tuesday

Premier High School, no school Monday

Rapoport Academy, no school Monday

Riesel ISD, no school Monday

Robinson ISD, no school Monday, remote learning only Tuesday-Wednesday

St. Mary's Catholic (West), no school Monday

Temple ISD, no school Monday

Valley Mills ISD, no school Monday

Vanguard College Preparatory School, no school Monday, remote learning only Tuesday-Thursday

West ISD, no school Monday, campuses closed Tuesday-Wednesday, see Skyward School Messenger for remote learning information

Colleges

Baylor University, campus closed, remote instruction canceled for Monday.

McLennan Community College, campus and child development center closed Monday, online classes continue as normal

TSTC, campus closed and online learning canceled Monday.

Central Texas College, campus closed, no classes Monday, remote instruction only Tuesday and Wednesday.

Grocery stores

H-E-B stores in Waco were open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, as were stores in Gatesville, Marlin and Mexia. Curbside service and home delivery service will be reduced over the next few days. The H-E-B & Favor Senior Support phone line will be closed Monday.

