Update: Weather closings for schools, colleges, government offices, H-E-B

A severe winter storm expected to continue for days is causing closures of schools, government offices, stores and COVID-19 testing sites.
Most McLennan County school districts were already scheduled to be off Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, but several districts, including Waco Independent School District and Midway ISD, were extending closures through midweek.
The National Weather Service called for a high Monday of 15 degrees, with wind chill values as low as minus 7. Monday night temperatures were forecast to fall to 3 degrees, warming to 24 on Tuesday with clear skies. The forecast called for freezing rain and sleet Tuesday night with a low of 21.
Here is the latest school closing information, according to district social media accounts and websites:
Local government
Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame, all community centers, Cobbs Recycling Center, all Waco-McLennan County library branches and the Waco Mammoth National Monument are closed Monday and Tuesday.
Waco residential and commercial trash pickup on Monday has been moved to Wednesday and Tuesday's pickup to Saturday.
All McLennan County offices will be closed until 10 a.m. Thursday. The Commissioners Court meeting scheduled for Tuesday will still be held at 10 a.m. via Zoom.
COVID-19 prevention
COVID-19 testing sites at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center and McLennan Community College are closed until Thursday. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s next vaccination clinic has not yet been scheduled.
Local schools
Abbott ISD, no school Monday
Axtell ISD, no school Monday through Wednesday
Belton ISD, no school Monday
Bishop Reicher Catholic, no school Monday
Bosqueville ISD, no school Monday, remote learning only Tuesday-Wednesday
Bruceville-Eddy ISD, no school Monday and Tuesday
China Spring ISD, no school Monday
Clifton ISD, no school Monday
Connally ISD, no school Monday through Wednesday
Crawford ISD, no school Monday
Gatesville ISD, no school Monday and Tuesday
Gholson ISD, no school Monday
Hallsburg ISD, no school Monday
Harmony Science/School of Innovation, no school Monday
Hillsboro ISD, no school Monday
La Vega ISD, no school Monday and Tuesday
Lorena ISD, no school Monday and Tuesday
Mart ISD, no school Monday through Wednesday
McGregor ISD, no school Monday and Tuesday
Moody ISD, no school Monday
Parkview Christian, no school Monday and Tuesday
Premier High School, no school Monday
Rapoport Academy, no school Monday
Riesel ISD, no school Monday
Robinson ISD, no school Monday, remote learning only Tuesday-Wednesday
St. Mary's Catholic (West), no school Monday
Temple ISD, no school Monday
Valley Mills ISD, no school Monday
Vanguard College Preparatory School, no school Monday, remote learning only Tuesday-Thursday
West ISD, no school Monday, campuses closed Tuesday-Wednesday, see Skyward School Messenger for remote learning information
Colleges
Baylor University, campus closed, remote instruction canceled for Monday.
McLennan Community College, campus and child development center closed Monday, online classes continue as normal
TSTC, campus closed and online learning canceled Monday.
Central Texas College, campus closed, no classes Monday, remote instruction only Tuesday and Wednesday.
Grocery stores
H-E-B stores in Waco were open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, as were stores in Gatesville, Marlin and Mexia. Curbside service and home delivery service will be reduced over the next few days. The H-E-B & Favor Senior Support phone line will be closed Monday.