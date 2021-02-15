Update: Weather closings for Waco-area schools, colleges, government offices, H-E-B

A severe winter storm expected to continue for days is causing closures of schools, government offices, stores and COVID-19 testing sites.

Most McLennan County school districts were already scheduled to be off Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, but several districts, including Waco Independent School District and Midway ISD, were extending closures through midweek.

The National Weather Service’s forecast called for Monday night temperatures were forecast to fall to 1 degree, warming to 25 on Tuesday with clear skies. The forecast called for freezing rain and sleet Tuesday night with a low of 22.

Here is the latest school and city closing information, according to official social media accounts and websites:

Local government

Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame, all community centers, Cobbs Recycling Center, all Waco-McLennan County library branches and the Waco Mammoth National Monument are closed Monday and Tuesday.

Waco residential and commercial trash pickup on Monday has been moved to Wednesday and Tuesday’s pickup to Saturday.