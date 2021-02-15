Updated: Nearly 35,000 in McLennan County without power, rolling blackouts continue

Updated 11:55 a.m. Feb. 15:

An Oncor map showed 33,791 McLennan County customers without power late Monday morning as a combination of winter storm damage and rolling blackouts continued.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas, instructed utilities to begin rotating outages, which are controlled, temporary interruptions of electrical service that rotate through different parts of the electric grid.

Rotating outages typically last 15-45 minutes in each area but may vary. Oncor, which handles the electrical system in the Waco area, notified customers in an email sent at 1:38 a.m. Monday of the rolling outages.

Oncor officials could not immediately specify how many of the outages in McLennan County were due to rolling blackouts, but anecdotal reports from around the county suggested that many outages went on for hours. The overall estimate of affected customers dropped by only about 1,000 over the course of the morning.

The temperature in Waco around 9:50 a.m. Monday was 8 degrees, with a wind chill of 9 below.