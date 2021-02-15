 Skip to main content
UPDATES: Warming stations open in Waco, West, Bellmead, McGregor
A major winter storm will bring record snowfall to portions of the southern Plains, followed by record-breaking cold temperatures. Meteorologist Tom Sater has the details.

With widespread power outages and overnight temperatures forecast to drop to 1 degree, several warming stations have opened around Greater Waco.

The city of Waco announced that St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th, Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.; the South Waco Community Center at 2815 Speight Ave.; and Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave., will provide temporary shelter to those experiencing power outages.

(The city of Waco Multipurpose Center at 1020 Elm Ave. was available Monday but is currently without power.)

Cots will be provided, but residents should bring their own bedding, warm clothes, snacks and masks, which are mandatory.

On Tuesday, the city announced that Waco Transit would provide rides to the warming centers. Residents should call 254-405-4247 to make pickup arrangement between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

St. Mary's Catholic School, 507 W. Spruce St. in West, has opened its gymnasium as a warming center.

McGregor High School, 903 Bluebonnet Parkway, is also open as a warming center from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Wednesday with microwaves and vending machines available. Guests should wear a mask and bring food, drinks and bedding. 

In Bellmead, Church of the Open Door has announced it will be open as a warming center. The church is located at 900 N. Loop 340.

