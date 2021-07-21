Uptick in cases raises concerns as data on variant prevalence in McLennan County arrives slowly

One McLennan County hospital reported 30 breakthrough cases, but the other has not reported data to the health district yet.

“The state is taking a long time to send those results back, sometimes months on the delta variant,” Shah said. “All the samples we’ve sent to the state so far, we haven’t received those results.

The Department of State Health Services last week reported 11 delta variant cases in McLennan County dating back to June. Four of the patients belong to the same family and five belong to a second family.

“There is a really high secondary household transmission rate with the delta variant,” Shah said.

Locally, the data does not exist to day what percentage of cases are a result of the delta variant, “just because of the way the reporting system is set up,” Shah said.

She said the increase in the rate of new cases over the last three weeks is especially concerning to her, but overall McLennan County is still in a “good place.”

The health district over the past seven days has seen an average of 25 new COVID-19 every day, about double the average from three weeks ago, she said.

