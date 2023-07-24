Three acres brimming with wildlife and millions of social media followers were never part of Ben Christie’s plan.

Just over four years ago, he was a senior at Baylor University studying professional selling and had a job lined up at Oracle in Austin. Now, he runs the Urban Rescue Ranch, a farm sanctuary and wildlife rescue in Waco with dozens of wild animals ranging from kangaroos to emus to capybaras. Online, he creates half-comedic, half-educational videos featuring the animals on the farm. He has amassed millions of followers and hundreds of millions of views across his TikTok, YouTube and Instagram pages, and is continuing to grow both his following and his rescue capabilities.

Christie first fell in love with taking care of animals during his senior year at Baylor, when he and some friends adopted four baby chickens and two ducklings and kept them in a shed in his backyard. Christie and his friends started selling fresh eggs to other students and would occasionally bring the birds to swim in Rosenbalm Fountain at Baylor.

“We’d bring our chickens into the library in our backpacks during finals week and just like sit with them and feed them,” Christie said. “People just loved them. That’s how we would meet girls, like, ‘If you want farm-fresh eggs, here’s our card!’ We made little cards and everything.”

Eventually Christie became well known around campus as the “animal guy.” Someone brought him a baby pigeon that fell out of its nest, which he started bottle feeding. Later, another person brought him two injured baby feral pigs, which he nursed back to health.

To take care of the pigeon and pigs, Christie said he studied peer-reviewed articles about animal care to learn how to give them shots or create splints for injured legs. Eventually, after Christie adopted an ostrich with curled toes, he realized he was in a little over his head, and had much more research to do.

“We put it in the backyard there on campus. This was like right after graduation,” Christie said. “This thing immediately just picks up a lighter and gulps it down. So I grabbed its neck and massaged the lighter out of his mouth and got it out before it made it all the way down.”

“I started doing all kinds of research,” Christie said. “I cleaned the whole yard, fenced off an area that was just like super clean. Then I made splints for its legs, and I started putting it on the right diet that these other people weren’t putting it on. They do like a really high protein because they just want them to grow fast and then rehome them, but that screws up their legs. All I did was just change the diet and put the splints on and then it was healed completely.”

After graduating, Christie moved to Austin to work at the software company Oracle, and took the few animals he had accumulated so far with him. He was living in a tiny duplex with a small backyard, just big enough to keep the ostrich and a few chickens, and would drive home during his lunch break to feed them.

It was there he began filming videos of the animals and uploading them to TikTok.

“I just remember thinking like, man, if we had filmed like a quarter of the crap we did senior year, we’d be big on YouTube right now,” Christie said. “So I just went back into my old Snapchat memories, and just started posting those things to TikTok.”

Christie’s first posted to TikTok on Nov. 28, 2019, and uploaded his first YouTube video about a week later. He soon upgraded to a slightly bigger place with a bigger yard, going into debt to do so. He got more animals, including pigs and a baby deer. He kept making videos, and was gaining more views and more followers, which began increasing once the COVID-19 pandemic hit and many people, including Christie, were stuck working from home.

At the bigger house, Christie began getting more injured animals to take care, especially ratites, which are flightless birds such as ostriches, emus and rheas. He did not need a permit to take care of these animals, since they are non-native and considered livestock. He began spending more time making TikToks, and less time on work. Neighbors began calling the health department and local game wardens on him, and he became friendly with them.

“They loved it, you know, they thought it was hilarious,” Christie said. “I still felt convicted, because I was spending a lot of time filming and doing all this other stuff. I even had my assistant who is helping with filming, I just had her doing my full-time job. I literally had a girl that was college age, just doing my Oracle job. She would make phone calls for me and send emails and everything.”

During the winter storm that gripped the state in February 2021, Christie got stuck at home for three days without power, food or water. He was huddled inside with all of his animals, which at this point consisted of his dog, a kangaroo and the birds.

“I just took those three days of just darkness basically to take care of my animals and pray and read and journal,” Christie said. “I fasted too because I had no food and no means of getting food, except for the eggs and then basically by the end of this three-day fast and whatever, I was praying specifically for clarity on like what to do. I felt very clearly I was hearing, ‘Quit your job and trust in me for income.’ That was one thing. The other thing was, ‘Buy the crappy property in Waco.’”

Christie said he was looking at three properties in Waco, and the one he ultimately decided on had the smallest amount of land and the highest price, 3 acres for $190,000, and at the time, was a dump. But, he said he felt God was telling him that was where he needed to be.

“It had a crack house, it had tons of oil everywhere, it had tires everywhere,” Christie said. “There were homeless people squatting in it, all that stuff. I felt like that’s where I was supposed to be.”

He waited until he received his bonus from Oracle to purchase the property, then he quit his job April 15, 2021. The next day, he woke up to find that a three-week-old YouTube video of himself getting attacked by his rhea, Kevin, had blown up and had 3 million views.

“I just woke up and it had 3 million views,” Christie said. “We had never had luck on YouTube like that. I’ve gotten tons of views on TikTok. I was on TikTok, but not on YouTube. It’s very hard to get people to move from TikTok to YouTube, because it’s very different content. But we got on the news for that video, all these other YouTubers were reacting to it. And it just became a big meme.”

Most videos Christie posted after that started getting view counts in the millions, which meant increased revenue from YouTube. He started pouring pretty much every cent he made into rebuilding the property and making it nice for the animals.

At the property today, located just off the La Salle Avenue traffic circle, Christie has about 60 animals from places all over the world. Christie, now 26, has capybaras, emus, ostriches, rheas, kangaroos, foxes, chickens, pigs, a deer and even a baby crocodile. Many of the animals have become popular with his audience, such as Kevin the rhea, DaBaby the kangaroo and Big Ounce the prairie dog. He has 4.2 million followers on TikTok, 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube and 700,000 Instagram followers.

Its location, only a few minutes from Baylor, is great for soliciting volunteers. Christie said this is why he feels God told him to buy the property, as he could get tons of Baylor students to help him take care of the animals.

Pierce Davidson is one of those volunteers. He met Christie through his church, and said he helps with filming and feeding the animals. Davidson said Christie’s use of social media is part of what drew him into wanting to help.

“The way that he has his platform on YouTube, first of all, and uses that to help make money to support the animals is a little bit more unique,” Davidson said. “His personality as well is interesting, in a good way. He’s just a very bold, very passionate guy, he cares a lot about the animals.”

For the tone of his videos, Christie said he likes to keep them “memey” and somewhat silly because one, that is just his sense of humor, and two, he knows viewers will keep coming back if he can make them laugh. The channel has many running jokes, like having jokey titles such as “Big Ounce Goes to the Gym (Drowns at Bass Pro Shops).”

“People won’t click on a video if it’s just an educational and formal title,” Christie said. “Then it became a meme for Big Ounce to die. And for me to title videos with the most horrendous, like awful thing, making it look like animal abuse. And then you click on the video, and it’s just me going above and beyond loving these things.”

Up until a few weeks ago, Christie operated the Urban Rescue Ranch as a farm sanctuary, and just provided homes for wild animals that needed one. All of the animals Christie took care of were non-native, which does not require a permit. But recently, he acquired a wildlife rescue permit, making him the only wildlife rehab operator between Belton and Dallas.

But Christie is already getting into trouble with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department about his videos.

Lindsay Garza, a wildlife permit specialist with the department, said in an email that wildlife rehabs are not to exhibit or display animals possessed under a rehabilitation permit, which includes videos. Christie recently got possession of several baby foxes that had imprinted on humans due to being coddled by their previous handler. Christie made a video about his efforts to build an enclosure and de-socialize the animals for the purpose of releasing them back to the wild.

Even though Christie’s video was educational and informed viewers about the proper way to rehab the animals, Garza said it is still a violation to post any pictures or videos of animals being rehabbed on social media without a permit provision.

Christie said he will appeal to TPWD and try to apply for the provision so he can still make videos featuring native animals he is rehabbing. Fortunately, 99% of what Christie does features non-native animals, which do not fall under the purview of his permit.

“We’re here to save animals, not make TikToks,” Christie said.

He said the videos are only made to make revenue to support the ranch, not for glory. He also pointed out that many other rehabilitators have social media pages where they display the animals they are caring for.

Moving forward, Christie said he wants to try and purchase more land to expand his facility and the number of animals he can take care of. He is currently working on building a second home on the property so he can turn the other one into an office for volunteers. He is also building an enclosure to take care of birds like hawks and owls, and is working on getting a permit for birds.

In the future, Christie also said he is planning on going to Indonesia to rescue animals from wet markets.

Christie credits Steve Irwin and his dad for fostering his love for animals when he was younger, but Christie said he is not trying to be like the late Crocodile Hunter. Christie said he wants to inspire people to not just go out and find wild animals because they think they are cool, but to help animals that are in need.

“I learned more about God’s design, and love for us from the animals than I learned from a lot of people sometimes,” Christie said. “I think it’s incredible. The ability and the privilege to be able to work with the amount of animals and the variety of animals that I work with today is something that only our generation has ever had. So to people that are animal lovers that I think want to experience creation in the 80 years that we have here before we punch out and die. I want to experience all the animals I can I want to interact with as many as I possibly can. That’s why I picked rehab, because I wanted to help the animals that needed help.”