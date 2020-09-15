UT model: COVID-19 cases likely to decline in Waco by October

A new COVID-19 projection model for the Waco region predicts a 31% decrease in infections in the next 14 days, compared to the previous two weeks, and an overall decline in coronavirus-related hospitalizations through early October.
The University of Texas at Austin’s COVID-19 Modeling Consortium launched new online dashboards Tuesday to track the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on hospitals and communities in 22 different areas across the state.
The Waco-area model includes the counties of McLennan, Limestone, Hill, Falls and Bosque, and uses hospitalization data along with anonymous cellphone mobility data from the area to predict how the coronavirus pandemic is progressing here and affecting local health care resources.
The model for Waco varies quite a bit when projecting COVID-19 hospitalizations for the fall. For Sept. 22, the model projects between 4 to 79 hospitalizations, with a median projection of 22.
Each scenario is equally possible, said Lauren Ancel Meyers, consortium director and Denton A. Cooley Centennial Professor in the Departments of Integrative Biology and Statistics and Data Sciences.
“Given what we know today, it is possible that we could see cases increasing or decreasing, and this is sort of our best guess right now for what’s going to happen,” she said. “These kinds of projections are particularly informative at times when we are seeing increasing numbers of cases, increasing numbers of hospitalizations in our community. It helps us anticipate whether we have enough hospital capacity and make plans to provide more resources and also to enact measures to slow spread when needed.”
Meyers said the models are based on certain assumptions, including that about 4% of people with COVID-19 will need hospital treatment at some point and that roughly 43% of all infected people do not show symptoms. Based on those assumptions, an estimated 20% of Waco-area residents have been infected since the pandemic started, according to an Aug. 11 report by the UT consortium.
The model uses hospitalization data instead of positive case counts because hospital data is a more reliable indicator of how the virus is spreading and the burden it is placing on local health care systems, Meyers said. The anonymous cellphone mobility data gives the researchers an idea of when and where people are moving around their communities. For example, Meyers said they saw an uptick in cellphone mobility activity when students returned to schools.
With schools reopening, McLennan County has started to see an increase in younger people testing positive, but they are less likely to get sick enough to require hospitalization. During the previous COVID-19 surge, the state saw younger people likely to get the coronavirus, which eventually spread to the broader community, said Spencer Fox, consortium associate director and researcher in integrative biology.
“While we’re only looking at the hospitalizations, based on the trends we saw in the other surge in June and July, we feel that as infection numbers start to rise, they will eventually lead to hospitalizations,” he said. “The hospitalization metric is a more stable metric because it’s more consistent through time.”
The projections only extend about four weeks out because the researchers know that the way people behave, such as taking precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, affect the way the coronavirus spreads, Meyers said.
“When we take those precautions, we can really dramatically slow the spread of the virus, and when we don’t, we see large upticks and, in some cases, alarming surges in hospitalizations,” she said. “Because we don’t have a crystal ball about the policies that will be enacted and the decisions that individuals will make, we really can’t predict what’s going to happen beyond three or four weeks out.”
The researchers are working on developing similar projection models for schools that will show the likelihood of someone showing up to a school infected, using information such as when schools opened and the prevalence of the virus in the community, Meyers said.
The dashboard is available at https://covid-19.tacc.utexas.edu/texas-projections.
Meanwhile, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Tuesday that 43 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county total to 7,231.
An estimated 488 people are currently sick with the disease, according to the health district. Waco hospitals were treating 39 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, including 32 McLennan County residents and six people who are on ventilators.
Again, the 18-25 age group yielded the highest number of people testing positive with 12, followed by six people in their 30s and five people in their late 20s. Five children between ages 1 and 17 also tested positive.
Baylor University President Linda Livingstone said in a letter to parents Tuesday that the in the past week the university has seen a decrease in the number of people who are currently sick with COVID-19.
The university’s dashboard listed 116 active cases as of Tuesday afternoon and a seven-day average rate of tests coming back positive of 3.4%. That is down from a week ago, when Baylor reported 264 active cases and an average positivity rate of 4.29%.
McLennan Community College reported four active cases Tuesday among students, staff and visitors. Three students tested positive for COVID-19 and one staff member or visitor.
Waco Independent School District reported one new active case on its online dashboard Tuesday at University High School, in addition to three previously reported cases at Kendrick Elementary School. The district does not distinguish between students and staff members unless more than five cumulative cases have been reported at a campus.
Midway ISD reported a total of nine active cases among students and staff Tuesday. A fourth-grader at Hewitt Elementary, a third-grader at South Bosque Elementary, a sixth-grader and staff member at River Valley Intermediate, a staff member at Spring Valley Elementary, and four high school students are currently sick with COVID-19, according to the district’s dashboard.
Virus basics: 11 of your COVID-19 questions answered
How will office life be different in a pandemic?
The office you once knew is likely to look vastly different.
Companies are taking a variety of steps to keep people a safe distance apart, such as using staggered shifts or asking people to come in on alternating days. Cubicles may also have higher walls or there may be new partitions between desks for added protection.
Kitchens, conference rooms and other common areas may be closed, and some offices have implemented one-way paths to keep people from passing each other. For essential shared spaces like elevators and bathrooms, face coverings could be required and there may be more frequent cleanings and limits on how many people can enter at one time. That could mean longer waits to use them.
Even with such social distancing measures, expect to wear a mask, especially when you're not at your desk. Your company will also likely ask you to report if you are having any symptoms.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers guidelines on keeping offices safe. But the specific measures at your office will vary depending on the company and any local rules. In the latest phase of New York state's reopening plan, for example, office capacity is capped at 50%.
The pandemic may also prompt changes that aren't directly about safety. At Bergmeyer, a design firm in Boston, the lights were adjusted to make Zoom calls look better.
Can you get the coronavirus twice?
Health experts think people who had COVID-19 will have some immunity against a repeat infection. But they don't know how much protection or how long it would last.
There have been reports of people testing positive for the virus weeks after they were believed to have recovered, leading some to think they may have been reinfected. More likely, experts say people were suffering from the same illness or the tests detected remnants of the original infection. There's also the chance tests could have been false positives.
Scientists say there has been no documented instance of a patient spreading the virus to others after retesting positive.
With similar viruses, studies have shown that people could fall sick again three months to a year after their first infections. It's still too early to know whether that's also possible with the coronavirus.
"It's very much emerging science," said Dr. Philip Landrigan, director of the global public health program at Boston College.
A small U.S. study published last week also found the antibodies that fight the coronavirus may only last a few months in people with mild illness, suggesting people could become susceptible again. But antibodies aren't the only defense against a virus, and the other parts of the immune system could also help provide protection.
Settling the question of whether reinfection is possible is important. If it can occur, that could undermine the idea of "immunity passports" for returning back to workplaces. And it would not bode well for hopes of getting a long-lasting vaccine.
Why are coins hard to find during the pandemic?
The Federal Reserve has seen a significant decline of coins in circulation because people are not spending them as regularly at businesses, many of which are either temporarily closed or not accepting cash.
Coins are still plentiful. In April, the U.S. Treasury estimated more than $47.8 billion were in the market, up by more than a billion dollars compared to last year.
But in recent months, people have not been spending those coins at places like laundromats, banks, restaurants, or shops because the businesses are closed, or people are not visiting them as often as they were before the pandemic.
"The typical places where coin enters our society have slowed or even stopped the normal circulation of coin," said the Federal Reserve, which manages coin inventory, in a June statement.
Sales at restaurants, bars and gas stations dropped more than 40% in April compared with a year ago. Sales have since picked up, but some businesses — like bars — remain shuttered in certain states, while others can only operate at a limited capacity.
The Federal Reserve has encouraged banks to order only the coins they need and to make depositing coins easy for customers. One Wisconsin bank system offered its customers a $5 bonus for every $100 in coins they brought into exchange at a branch.
The program was so successful, the bank suspended it after only a week.
Is it safe to go to the gym during the coronavirus pandemic?
It depends on where you live and the precautions you and the gym take.
If cases of COVID-19 are poorly controlled where you live, experts say it's best to stay away. But if you live in an area where the spread is being contained, there are ways to minimize risk when going for a workout.
To ensure everyone stays at least 6 feet apart, gyms should take steps such as moving machines, blocking off areas and limiting the number of people allowed inside, says Dr. Marybeth Sexton, an assistant professor of infectious diseases at Emory University.
Avoiding the locker room, bringing your own water bottle and using hand sanitizer also helps reduce risk, Sexton says.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests checking in online, rather than in person, and seeking activities that are outdoors instead of indoors when possible.
Gym staff should be cleaning exercise machines between uses and regularly wiping down other frequently touched areas with products that kill viruses.
And experts say face coverings should be worn at the gym whenever possible.
Sexton also suggests bringing a backup mask. If the one you're wearing gets really damp with sweat, she says it might not be as effective.
Even for those being careful, gyms pose a risk. Many are indoors, where ventilation is limited and social distancing can be challenging. In an ongoing pandemic, if you can manage to break a sweat without returning to the gym just yet, that's the best option, according to Sexton.
"If you can exercise by yourself outside, that's safer than being at the gym," she said.
___
The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.
Is it safe to drink from a fountain during the pandemic?
Is it safe to drink from a water fountain during the pandemic?
There’s no evidence you can get COVID-19 from the water itself. But since the virus may linger on surfaces, experts say to avoid fountains if you can or to limit any direct contact when using them.
In New York City, for example, posters instruct people to use gloves or a tissue to turn on water fountains. If you don’t have those handy and need to touch the fountain, experts recommend you wash your hands afterward and avoid touching your face until you do. And you shouldn’t let your face touch the spout when leaning in for a drink.
Filling a water bottle is also better than drinking directly from the fountain, says Angela Rasmussen, a virus researcher at Columbia University. That helps ensure you don’t leave saliva on the fountain, making it safer for others.
The precautions are recommended because surfaces are believed to contribute to the spread of COVID-19, even though experts say the main way the virus spreads is through droplets people spray when they talk, cough or sneeze.
To minimize direct contact with fountains, schools and businesses should encourage everyone to bring their own water from home, says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fountains should still be cleaned and sanitized for those who need to use them, the agency says.
The CDC also says schools and businesses should check fountains for other safety issues before they reopen. Prolonged closures could increase the risk for Legionnaires’ and other diseases associated with water, since standing water in plumbing systems can cause bacteria to grow.
Is it safe to ride public transit during the pandemic?
Is it safe to ride public transit during the coronavirus pandemic?
It depends on a variety of factors, but there are ways to minimize risk.
The main way that the virus spreads is through droplets people spray when they talk, cough or sneeze. That means the best way to reduce the spread of infection on public transit and elsewhere is to wear and mask and stay 6 feet from others, experts say.
Transit systems around the world are requiring riders to wear masks and encouraging people to socially distance. Compliance could vary, especially as ridership levels start rebounding and trains and buses get more crowded. But there are other steps you can take to make trips less risky.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests traveling during non-peak hours, avoiding crowded spots in stations and stops, and skipping rows between seats when possible.
Surfaces are also believed to pose a risk, though to a lesser degree, and transit systems are employing a variety of cleaning techniques. Moscow and Shanghai have experimented with germ-killing ultraviolet light and Hong Kong has deployed a robot that sprays hydrogen peroxide. In New York, subways are shut down overnight overnight for cleaning.
Even so, the CDC says to avoid touching surfaces such as turnstiles and handrails if you can.
Though much remains unknown about the virus and how it spreads, experts note there have not yet been any major outbreaks linked to transit systems.
Has the coronavirus mutated in any significant way?
Coronavirus doesn't seem to have changed in a way that makes people less or more sick. There's some evidence that a specific mutation called D614G may have made it easier for the virus to be transmitted between people. But not all scientists are convinced, and it's hard to say how strong any such effect might be.
The D614G mutation, which appeared quite early in the pandemic, has since become so common that most outbreaks are caused by strains that carry it.
It's normal for viruses to mutate over time, but most genetic changes don't affect their behavior.
———
Who does a facemask really protect? Me or others?
Does a face mask protect me, or just the people around me? It likely provides protection for both.
Studies on the new coronavirus and other germs show wearing a mask helps stop infected people from spreading disease to others. Evidence also suggests that masks may offer some protection for the people wearing them.
The virus spreads from droplets people spray when they cough, sneeze or talk. Surgical or cloth face masks can block most of those particles from spreading.
While some droplets may still spread out, wearing a mask could reduce the amount, providing a benefit to others. Research shows people don't get as sick when exposed to smaller amounts of virus, said Dr. Monica Gandhi, a virus expert at University of California, San Francisco.
And masks may protect the people wearing them by reducing the amount of droplets from others that might make contact with them.
In two U.S. food processing plants where masks were required and infection clusters occurred, Gandhi noted that most workers who developed COVID-19 had mild illness or no symptoms.
Research on a different coronavirus has also found low infection rates among people who frequently wore masks in public.
Experts say masks are particularly important with the new coronavirus because infected people can be contagious even if they don't have symptoms.
___
Does my employer have to say if a coworker has the virus?
Employers are generally not required to tell workers when someone in the workplace has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that companies monitor employees for symptoms and alert those who may have been in contact with an infected person. Some states may order businesses to follow such guidance.
Employers have the right to take employees' temperature and ask about symptoms or if they have been exposed to or diagnosed with the virus. If an employee doesn't respond to those questions, they can be barred from the workplace.
Businesses are required to provide a safe working environment. They also have to keep track of infections contracted on the job and report any hospitalizations or deaths related to the disease to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Some workers are unsettled by the lack of information. Amazon, for example, alerted warehouse workers when someone tested positive for the virus, but didn't disclose a tally of how many workers tested positive. So workers began trying to keep track on their own.
There are also pending lawsuits against employers filed by workers who were exposed to or diagnosed with the coronavirus. In general, there's a high legal bar for finding an employer at fault for endangering employees and most claims are resolved via worker's compensation settlements. There has also been some debate over whether Congress should grant businesses liability protections during the pandemic.
What should I look for in a hand sanitizer?
Pick one that contains mostly alcohol, and has few other ingredients.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hand sanitizers should be at least 60% ethyl alcohol or 70% isopropyl alcohol. Other approved ingredients may include sterile distilled water, hydrogen peroxide and glycerin, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
You should avoid anything with methanol or 1-propanol, both of which can be highly toxic. The FDA also warns people to watch out for hand sanitizers packaged in food and drink containers, since accidentally ingesting them could be dangerous.
Health officials also say to avoid hand sanitizers that replace alcohol with benzalkonium chloride, which is less effective at killing certain bacteria and viruses. Making your own sanitizers isn't encouraged either; the wrong mix of chemicals can be ineffective or cause skin burns.
And you should only use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands with soap and water, says Barun Mathema, an infectious disease researcher at Columbia University. Hand washing is better at removing more germs.
Can I use a face shield instead of a mask?
No. Health officials don't recommend the clear plastic barriers as a substitute for masks because of the lack of research on whether they keep an infected person from spreading viral droplets to others.
However, those who want extra protection may want to wear a face shield in addition to a mask.
Face shields have the added benefit of protecting your eyes and discouraging you from touching your face by acting as a physical barrier, says Christopher Sulmonte, project administrator of the biocontainment unit at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Meanwhile, the available research so far indicates that the best face shields for preventing viral spread are hooded or wrap around the sides and bottom of the face, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's because those shields leave less space for droplets from sneezing, coughing and talking to escape.
If you do wear a reusable face shield in addition to a mask, the CDC notes the importance of cleaning it after each use. The agency also says you should wash your hands before and after taking it off, and avoid touching your face while removing it.
