UT model: COVID-19 cases likely to decline in Waco by October

Meyers said the models are based on certain assumptions, including that about 4% of people with COVID-19 will need hospital treatment at some point and that roughly 43% of all infected people do not show symptoms. Based on those assumptions, an estimated 20% of Waco-area residents have been infected since the pandemic started, according to an Aug. 11 report by the UT consortium.

The model uses hospitalization data instead of positive case counts because hospital data is a more reliable indicator of how the virus is spreading and the burden it is placing on local health care systems, Meyers said. The anonymous cellphone mobility data gives the researchers an idea of when and where people are moving around their communities. For example, Meyers said they saw an uptick in cellphone mobility activity when students returned to schools.

With schools reopening, McLennan County has started to see an increase in younger people testing positive, but they are less likely to get sick enough to require hospitalization. During the previous COVID-19 surge, the state saw younger people likely to get the coronavirus, which eventually spread to the broader community, said Spencer Fox, consortium associate director and researcher in integrative biology.