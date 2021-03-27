Waco's path to herd immunity uncertain as vaccination improves COVID-19 outcomes

When Dr. Jackson Griggs of Waco Family Medicine thinks of the end game for the COVID-19 pandemic, he envisions a series of paving stones, with the virus hopping from stone to stone as it moves from person to person.

The more people get vaccinated, the fewer paths the virus has, and it begins to vanish from the human population. At some point, even those who can’t or won’t get the vaccine are protected by the “herd” of people around them.

“Without people, these germs largely disappear,” said Griggs, the president and CEO of the nonprofit clinic system that serves 60,000 people a year.

That is the meaning of “herd immunity,” a widely discussed but often misunderstood goal as Texas prepares to open vaccinations to all adults Monday. Experts define the threshold as anywhere from 60% to 85% of a population that is immune to the virus.

Even by the the most optimistic definition, local epidemiologists and public health officials agree that McLennan County is nowhere near herd immunity. As of Friday, 30,114 residents had been fully vaccinated. That amounts to about 15% of McLennan County’s 16-and-up population or about 12% of the total population, meaning 150,000 more residents need to get vaccinated to get to the 70% threshold.