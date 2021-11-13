Vaccination time is now for Waco holiday gatherings

With Thanksgiving arriving in two weeks and Christmas a month later, McLennan County health officials are suggesting a new item for family holiday to-do lists: COVID-19 vaccinations for unvaccinated children and parents.
And now is the time, said Dr. Farley Verner, health authority for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. Given a three-week period between the two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and a four-week period between Moderna doses, plus two weeks after the second shot to build maximum antibody protection, the first Pfizer shot would need to be given by Saturday to reach the best protection by Christmas, he said.
Anyone who received their second shot before Oct. 23 or who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine before this past Thursday can consider themselves fully immunized by Thanksgiving, Verner said. Although immunity provided by the first of two vaccine doses is only partial, that still helps in the meantime.
“It’s better than nothing,” Verner said.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday that 56.3% of eligible McLennan County residents, meaning age 5 or older, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with just under half, 49.5%, fully vaccinated. Statewide, 67.1% of the eligible population has received at least one dose.
Local availability of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 12 this week spurred turnout of families at the health district, where more than 500 children were vaccinated, district spokesperson Kelly Craine said.
“Is it encouraging? Absolutely,” she said.
The district plans to capitalize on that interest with vaccination clinics this week at schools in Robinson, Axtell, Waco, Mart, McGregor and Bellmead. Clinics also are planned for community and business sites in Waco and Hewitt.
Last November saw the acceleration of a COVID-19 surge that would lead to 86 deaths in the county in December and 76 in January, a peak surpassed in September when 107 county residents died from the disease. Fifteen have died from COVID-19 this month.
For many Texas school officials, the approaching Thanksgiving break reminds them of last year when accelerating COVID-19 numbers on some campuses extended some schools’ holiday closures while health officials were cautioning about travel and family gatherings.
Case counts this month at area schools paint a different November with numbers settling down after the surge of August and September.
The Waco Independent School District reported six cases of COVID-19 in its schools this week, a far cry from the 270 reported during the second week of classes beginning Sept. 7. At Midway Independent School District, nine student cases and one staff case were reported, two months after a record number of 261 active cases on Sept. 8.
Countywide, the health district reported 17 new cases and three deaths Friday with 21 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and two on ventilators. This week’s seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of COVID-19 tests that were positive, was 2%, the lowest level since July.
“(Case counts have) been fairly stable for about two weeks, but I wouldn’t expect it to get much lower,” Verner said.
Though COVID-19 case counts are starting to stabilize, the health authority said future surges are in store as long as there is a high percentage of unvaccinated county residents, though the severity of those surges may decrease.
“I’m concerned that people aren’t going to be as careful as they should be. You can see it out in public,” Verner said. “If you go to a store and you’re wearing a mask, you’re an outlier. We’re set up for being one of the next hot spots. … COVID will wax and wane, but it will stay. That’s not a popular opinion.”