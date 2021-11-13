Vaccination time is now for Waco holiday gatherings

With Thanksgiving arriving in two weeks and Christmas a month later, McLennan County health officials are suggesting a new item for family holiday to-do lists: COVID-19 vaccinations for unvaccinated children and parents.

And now is the time, said Dr. Farley Verner, health authority for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. Given a three-week period between the two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and a four-week period between Moderna doses, plus two weeks after the second shot to build maximum antibody protection, the first Pfizer shot would need to be given by Saturday to reach the best protection by Christmas, he said.

Anyone who received their second shot before Oct. 23 or who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine before this past Thursday can consider themselves fully immunized by Thanksgiving, Verner said. Although immunity provided by the first of two vaccine doses is only partial, that still helps in the meantime.

“It’s better than nothing,” Verner said.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday that 56.3% of eligible McLennan County residents, meaning age 5 or older, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with just under half, 49.5%, fully vaccinated. Statewide, 67.1% of the eligible population has received at least one dose.