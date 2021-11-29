Vaccine, boosters urged against threat of new virus strain in McLennan County

Public health officials in McLennan County are bracing for a new COVID-19 variant to arrive here and urging residents to take steps to protect themselves, including vaccinations and boosters.
Dr. Farley Verner, health authority at the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, said there is a good chance the omicron variant first spotted in South Africa this month has already landed in the U.S.
“The variant is already present in 12 countries including the United Kingdom," said Verner, an infectious disease specialist. "And so we know, like other variants in the past, it is spreading and we expect it to spread and we will certainly expect that it will reach the United States. It could certainly already be here."
On Monday, the World Health Organization designated the omicron a “variant of concern,” with "very high global risk." The United Nations health agency said in a technical brief that the new strain of the virus had an high number of mutations and could pose an increased risk of reinfection.
However, WHO has stressed that more research is needed to determine if the new variant would be able to evade vaccines or if it's more contagious. The organization said the severity of disease compared to other strains is also not yet clear.
To help minimize the chances of another surge in McLennan County, Verner recommends that those who have not received their vaccinations do so.
“Our message is that everyone should continue to do those things to prevent transmission and now is a good time to focus on getting everyone fully vaccinated and those that have been previously vaccinated to get their booster when the time allows,” Verner said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control on Monday recommended booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older.
“Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or two months after their initial J & J vaccine,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a media statement Monday.
Also Monday, the New York Times reported that Pfizer this week would seek regulatory approval for 16- and 17-year-olds to receive the booster.
While South African scientists were the first to identify the new variant, its origins are not clear. Cases have been found in Amsterdam, Munich, Israel, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Italy, Denmark, and Hong Kong.
In response to the new variant, President Joe Biden has restricted travel from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, and Botswana, calling it a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic,’ the Associated Press reported.
However, the variant will most likely spread regardless of travel bans, Verner said.
“Travel bans will not prevent it, it might slow it down but it won’t prevent it,” Verner said.
The CDC has begun monitoring the new variant and expects to be able to identify omicron quickly if it emerges in the United States.
Despite the growing concern, Verner said it is too early to say what an omicron surge would look like.
“There is no way to begin to predict that yet,” Verner said. “We do not know whether it is more contagious or more transmissible than the delta variant and we do not know if the illness that it causes will be more or less severe.”
On Monday, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District COVID-19 dashboard reported 18 new cases and five new fatalities, bringing the total of deaths to 721.
There were 153 estimated active cases and 21 total COVID-19 related hospitalizations, of which 13 are McLennan County residents.
While cases continue to decrease, the public health district said it is too early to detect any surges from the Thanksgiving holiday, given that it can take five to six days for people to know they are sick.
“We would be looking for an increase for next week,” Verner said.
In case of a surge in cases, Kelly Craine, spokeswoman for the Waco-McLennan Public Health District, said the health district has continued to work and meet with clinic and hospital officials to make sure they are equipped in case of another outbreak.
“We have had these slow number of cases but at the health district it’s been business as usual,” Crane said. “Our view is to keep doing that and keep getting ready to make sure the hospitals have what they need from us.”
With the UN health agency issuing a statement saying not much is known yet about the omicron variant, Verner encourages people to stay in the know.
“They can pay attention to the news as we get more data on the significance of this variant and in the meantime continue the efforts to avoid transmission of COVID-19, no matter which variant is causing it,” Verner said.
The health district will offer vaccine clinics this week as follows:
Tuesday: La Vega High School, 4:30-7 p.m.; Occasions Group 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; Lacy Lakeview Christmas Parade, which begins at 6 p.m.
Wednesday: McGregor High School, 4:30-8 p.m.; Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 9 a.m.-noon.
Thursday: Cameron Park Zoo, 6-9:30 p.m.
Friday: Texas State Technical College, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Saturday: Kate Ross Apartments, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Edison Vendor Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; China Spring High School, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday: University Baptist Church, 1-3 p.m.