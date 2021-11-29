Vaccine, boosters urged against threat of new virus strain in McLennan County

“Travel bans will not prevent it, it might slow it down but it won’t prevent it,” Verner said.

The CDC has begun monitoring the new variant and expects to be able to identify omicron quickly if it emerges in the United States.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Despite the growing concern, Verner said it is too early to say what an omicron surge would look like.

“There is no way to begin to predict that yet,” Verner said. “We do not know whether it is more contagious or more transmissible than the delta variant and we do not know if the illness that it causes will be more or less severe.”

On Monday, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District COVID-19 dashboard reported 18 new cases and five new fatalities, bringing the total of deaths to 721.

There were 153 estimated active cases and 21 total COVID-19 related hospitalizations, of which 13 are McLennan County residents.

While cases continue to decrease, the public health district said it is too early to detect any surges from the Thanksgiving holiday, given that it can take five to six days for people to know they are sick.

“We would be looking for an increase for next week,” Verner said.