Vaccine delivery slows, delaying shots for seniors and chronically ill

McLennan County providers will receive 600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, a slowing pace of delivery that suggests it will be weeks before the vaccine is available to people 65 or older and those with certain chronic conditions, local medical officials said Monday.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, six McLennan County vaccine providers this week will each receive 100 doses of the vaccine produced by Moderna, and all are expected to be used on the population category known as Phase 1a, consisting mostly of medical workers, emergency responders and staff and residents of long-term facilities.
Guidelines issued by DSHS and the governor’s office last week allowed vaccine providers to move on to Phase 1b — those 65 and older or with chronic conditions — if vaccines were at risk of going to waste.
DSHS has earmarked 1.2 million doses for distribution for Phase 1a, but only 414,211 of that population has received the first of two required shots, the agency's website shows.
Meanwhile, 2,893 people in McLennan County have received a dose, all or most in the Phase 1a category.
Dr. Ben Wilson, associate chief medical officer for Family Health Center, said the clinic’s staff still needs the first round of the vaccine, but the nonprofit clinic might be able to begin vaccinating people in the Phase 1b category “within the next couple of weeks.”
"It’s not just a matter of health care providers and their ability to roll out vaccine clinics,” Wilson said. “There are obstacles in place here.”
This week's allotment of 600 doses is by far the smallest batch Waco providers have received since vaccinations began more than three weeks ago.
McLennan County providers have received 6,150 doses total, with 1,575 going to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and 1,875 going to Ascension Providence. Neither hospital is slated to receive more vaccines this week, but an Ascension Providence clinic will.
According to a DSHS data tool, there are roughly 17,992 people considered part of phase 1a in McLennan County including 14,401 health care workers and 3,591 assisted living or nursing home residents.
Wilson said the clinics usually have 48 hours notice or less before shipments of the vaccine arrive. Last month, the first shipment arrived with no notice at all.
Because one vial equals roughly 10 doses which expire 6 hours after the vial is punctured, providers have to schedule vaccinations in 10-person blocks to prevent any from going to waste. He said the unpredictability coupled with the need to plan meticulously make it very difficult to vaccinate employees quickly.
“The same logistical issues pop up,” Wilson said. “Very little advance notice, and you can’t have just one person walk in and get a vaccine because you’re committing yourself to 10 doses when you do that.”
Wilson said the Family Health Center has roughly 570 employees and has only received 100 doses of the vaccine to date. Some employees have gotten the vaccine through other providers, but the majority still need the first of two shots.
“We’ve actually been looking for ways to vaccinate our (Phase) 1a folks given we didn’t get enough doses in our first shipment,” Wilson said. “We’re fortunate thus far it seems overall the percentage that said they’ll take the vaccine is greater than the general public, but we would love everyone to get one.”
The Moderna vaccine can last in a freezer for up to six months and can stay refrigerated for 30 days.
Baylor University Student Health Services on Monday received 100 doses of the vaccine for medical personnel and first responders who work on campus. The university turned down an allotment of the vaccine a few weeks ago because the campus was closed.
Baylor spokeswoman Lori Fogleman said the university has just under 100 employees eligible for the vaccine as part of Phase 1a, most of whom live within the county.
“As we move into that next phase … we’ll have more info for our campus community about future vaccine availability,” Fogleman said. “Right now it’s so important for our local community, first responders and vulnerable populations to be vaccinated in the first phase.”
Fogleman said current guidance recommends other employees check with their own health care providers about vaccines.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District did not receive more vaccines in the fourth round of distribution. Communications lead Kelly Craine said the district has given 203 vaccines to firefighters, home healthcare and hospice workers and dialysis center workers, pulling three extra doses from the district's allotment of 200.
“The health district is currently focusing on the Phase 1a group,” Craine said. “As we receive more vaccine, we will be able to offer the vaccine to more people.”
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest announced in a press release Monday the hospital system will allow people to sign up for email notifications telling them when the vaccine is available to people in Phase 1b. Registration is located online at https://bit.ly/393nOMP.
An Ascension Providence clinic located at 7003 Woodway Drive will receive 100 doses this week. An Ascension Providence spokesperson said the hospital has been inundated with requests for information and did not respond by press time.