Vaccine delivery slows, delaying shots for seniors and chronically ill

“The same logistical issues pop up,” Wilson said. “Very little advance notice, and you can’t have just one person walk in and get a vaccine because you’re committing yourself to 10 doses when you do that.”

Wilson said the Family Health Center has roughly 570 employees and has only received 100 doses of the vaccine to date. Some employees have gotten the vaccine through other providers, but the majority still need the first of two shots.

“We’ve actually been looking for ways to vaccinate our (Phase) 1a folks given we didn’t get enough doses in our first shipment,” Wilson said. “We’re fortunate thus far it seems overall the percentage that said they’ll take the vaccine is greater than the general public, but we would love everyone to get one.”

The Moderna vaccine can last in a freezer for up to six months and can stay refrigerated for 30 days.

Baylor University Student Health Services on Monday received 100 doses of the vaccine for medical personnel and first responders who work on campus. The university turned down an allotment of the vaccine a few weeks ago because the campus was closed.