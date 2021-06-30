Vaccine slump in McLennan County raises worries of COVID-19 resurgence

Halfway through 2021, McLennan County's COVID-19 rates remain low, and its rate of new vaccinations keeps dropping lower.
Fewer than 46% of eligible McLennan County residents ages 12 and up have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, which is free and widely available. That pales in comparison to the 57.6% of eligible Texans who have gotten their first shot.
The pace has continued to slacken in June, when 5,636 county residents got their first shot, bringing the total to 98,030. At the mid-April peak of the vaccine campaign, more than 12,000 residents got vaccinated in a single week.
Meanwhile, reported COVID-19 cases have remained low, with 78 new cases reported countywide last week.
But Dr. Ben Wilson, associate chief medical officer at Waco Family Medicine, said the low profile of the disease this summer may have lulled people into thinking they do not need to be vaccinated.
"It is a concern, especially with the delta variant on the loose," Wilson said, referring to a more transmissible strain of the virus that has ravaged some countries.
Though the variant has not yet been spotted in McLennan County, it accounts for 12% of cases in the multistate region and could account for 70% of cases by the end of summer, Wilson said.
With the virus mutating to spread more easily, Wilson said that makes it all the more important to vaccinate students before they return to school this summer.
Since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children as young as 12 in the spring, 1,593 McLennan County residents age 12-15 have gotten at least one shot, close to a tenth of that population, according to Census Bureau estimates.
Wilson said approval of a vaccine for younger children could provide the entire county population some protection.
"I think it would help if they would open up to kids younger than 12," he said. "That's our largest group of people who haven't had the option to get the vaccine. Unfortunately, that's what it may take to get (the county vaccination rate) to 50%."
Wilson, who sees adult patients as an internist, said that based on his experience, availability of the vaccine is not the main problem.
"At this point, the vast majority of patients I come across in my practice have either been vaccinated or do not plan to be vaccinated," he said.
He said resistance to the vaccine often stems from "personal religious or moral objections" or from "misinformation from the internet."
"For those who have not been vaccinated, I'm hopeful they will seek the advice of their doctors rather than information from the internet," Wilson said. "If that does not work, and vaccination rates don't go up, rising case counts may become the impetus for rising vaccination rates."
He said the vaccine is "extremely effective" against symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19, and the rare cases when a vaccinated person contracts the disease are less dangerous.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has pivoted in the last couple of months from large-scale vaccination clinics to small events tailored to apartment complexes, churches, workplaces and public events. The district typically offers the two-dose Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
About 40 people got the vaccine at walk-up clinics the health district set up at two Juneteenth celebrations.
The district last week vaccinated 94 people with the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic at University High School, and a second clinic is planned July 16 at the school. The health district relies on Pfizer doses provided through Ascension Providence to immunize teens.
Craine said smaller, more "intimate" settings may help some people overcome their reluctance to be vaccinated.
"Even if you're completely supportive of immunizations, the idea of getting a shot can be a little intimidating," she said.
The vaccine is also widely available at private pharmacies and doctor's offices.
State data for McLennan County shows 84,607 residents are fully vaccinated, or 39.3% of the eligible population. As of this week, 13,424 county residents are still due their second shot, the data shows.