Vaccine slump in McLennan County raises worries of COVID-19 resurgence

With the virus mutating to spread more easily, Wilson said that makes it all the more important to vaccinate students before they return to school this summer.

Since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children as young as 12 in the spring, 1,593 McLennan County residents age 12-15 have gotten at least one shot, close to a tenth of that population, according to Census Bureau estimates.

Wilson said approval of a vaccine for younger children could provide the entire county population some protection.

"I think it would help if they would open up to kids younger than 12," he said. "That's our largest group of people who haven't had the option to get the vaccine. Unfortunately, that's what it may take to get (the county vaccination rate) to 50%."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wilson, who sees adult patients as an internist, said that based on his experience, availability of the vaccine is not the main problem.

"At this point, the vast majority of patients I come across in my practice have either been vaccinated or do not plan to be vaccinated," he said.

He said resistance to the vaccine often stems from "personal religious or moral objections" or from "misinformation from the internet."