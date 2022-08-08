Vaccines scarce as monkeypox makes inroads in Waco, statewide

A rising number of monkeypox cases in Texas, including two new cases last week in McLennan County, has raised concerns about the supply of monkeypox vaccine.

The White House last week declared monkeypox a public health emergency, following a similar worldwide declaration from the World Health Organization.

Texas has logged 446 new monkeypox cases in just under three weeks, putting the state at 556 since the state's first was discovered on June 7.

Two new cases were confirmed in McLennan County last week, bringing the county’s total to two after a July 20 case was ruled a false positive.

"Unexpected circumstances" caused Waco-McLennan County Health District officials to question the initial test results and order a second sample, said Vaidehi Shah, the district’s senior epidemiologist.

The two new local cases were males, consistent with statewide trends. The Texas Department of State Health Service’s data that shows of the 556 reported cases, 547 were male. Most have been 30 to 39 years old.

The disease is typically spread through intimate contact, including prolonged face-to-face contact or sexual activities, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District conducts contact tracing for each positive case to determine how the individual contracted the disease and who else might have been exposed, said

However, she said there could be many routes of transmission of the disease, and sometimes patients forget information or are reluctant to tell their physician. At that point, it’s difficult to pinpoint one person who transmitted the disease, she said.

“As the outbreak gets bigger and bigger that is probably going to be more common,” Shah said.

People with confirmed exposure to the disease are not required to quarantine, but they are then eligible to receive the vaccine.

“If an individual is identified as a close contact, unless they show symptoms they don’t have to quarantine,” Shah said.

Just six people in McLennan County have been given the vaccine for post-exposure prevention, Shah said.

The shortage of vaccines in circulation has caused many places to be selective in administering them.

On July 23, Texas received 14,780 doses of the Food and Drug Administration-approved JYNNEOS vaccine from the federal Strategic National Stockpile. Houston later received 5,000 more.

JYNNEOS is a two-dose vaccine, leaving only 7,390 people vaccinated with the original shipment, since half the doses must be reserved for each person’s second shot.

If each of the 556 cases reported exposing just one additional person and the exposed person took the vaccine as they’re eligible, that’s 1,112 doses already used in the two weeks since July 23.

DSHS was notified on July 28 that Texas could receive 41,840 more doses, about 16,700 of which were ordered immediately. Nearly 13,000 more can be ordered on Aug. 15, and the federal government is monitoring outbreak status and vaccination data before administering the remaining doses.

Counties can request doses if needed, Shah said, but the state is not regularly allocating them.

“We are dependent on the state and CDC to allocate a supply of vaccines if needed,” Shah said.

Shah said the CDC has been rolling out vaccines for people who are more prone to exposure, such as health care and lab workers, or those who have already been exposed.

“At this time it is more about resources,” Shah said.

Shah said the vaccine has been effective in preventing further monkeypox outbreaks.

“If an individual gets the vaccine within four days of exposure, then the vaccine can prevent disease,” Shah said.

If an individual gets the vaccine later than four days it may not prevent the disease, but it can make illness less severe, she said.

As with any young viral outbreak, Shah said it is hard to tell what the future for monkeypox could be.

“Just looking at what has happened around the country and around the world we may see an increase in the number of cases in McLennan County,” Shah said.