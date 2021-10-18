Vaccines urged to avoid 'twindemic' in McLennan County as flu season starts

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends the flu shot for everyone ages 6 months and older, with special formulations for pregnant women, younger children and older adults ages 65 and older. Those with chronic health conditions are also encouraged to get the flu vaccine.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokeswoman Kelly Craine said the flu vaccine is key to slowing the spread of the flu and reducing its severity.

“They are safe and effective, and a lot of people don’t realize that the flu shot is approved for children as young as 6 months, and we really encourage everyone to get a flu shot, even if you don’t think it is going to happen to you,” Craine said.

People can get the flu vaccine at the health district at the same time they get their COVID-19 vaccine if they choose.

Dr. Ben Wilson with Waco Family Medicine said the idea of a “twindemic” is not out of the question. The good news is that countries in the Southern Hemisphere are coming out of their flu seasons now without high caseloads.

“We have some comfort in knowing that in the southern hemisphere this year there was very low flu activity much like the prior year," he said. "But we don’t know if they were adhering to the mitigation policies more than our community.”