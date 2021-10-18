Vaccines urged to avoid 'twindemic' in McLennan County as flu season starts

As flu season begins in McLennan County, local health officials say vaccinations are the best way to prevent a so-called "twindemic" of flu and COVID-19 that could overwhelm local hospitals.
Flu season typically runs from October to early spring, but McLennan County and most of Texas effectively skipped the last season as a result of masking and distancing measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In a county that normally sees 200 to 300 flu cases at the peak of flu season, McLennan County in the last season saw only a trickle of cases, about 10 to 20 a week, according to state data.
This year, with fewer precautions in place and more crowded events resuming, the county and state may not be so lucky, health officials said.
“The big difference between this year and last year is that more people are out more,” said Lara Anton, a Texas Department of State Health Services spokeswoman. “Mask use has also decreased and therefore increased the chances of someone getting the flu because the safety precautions that were taken for COVID also decreased flu transmission."
She added that the low infection rate last season means fewer people have built up immunity to the current flu strains, putting more people at risk this season.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends the flu shot for everyone ages 6 months and older, with special formulations for pregnant women, younger children and older adults ages 65 and older. Those with chronic health conditions are also encouraged to get the flu vaccine.
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokeswoman Kelly Craine said the flu vaccine is key to slowing the spread of the flu and reducing its severity.
“They are safe and effective, and a lot of people don’t realize that the flu shot is approved for children as young as 6 months, and we really encourage everyone to get a flu shot, even if you don’t think it is going to happen to you,” Craine said.
People can get the flu vaccine at the health district at the same time they get their COVID-19 vaccine if they choose.
Dr. Ben Wilson with Waco Family Medicine said the idea of a “twindemic” is not out of the question. The good news is that countries in the Southern Hemisphere are coming out of their flu seasons now without high caseloads.
“We have some comfort in knowing that in the southern hemisphere this year there was very low flu activity much like the prior year," he said. "But we don’t know if they were adhering to the mitigation policies more than our community.”
Though COVID-19 numbers locally and statewide have been falling in recent weeks, McLennan County still had 58 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals as of Monday, including 26 on ventilators.
“If there was a strong flu season this year and it was combined with another COVID surge then we would be in deep trouble here in the county,” Wilson said. “This past COVID surge exceeded our healthcare capacity, so we have already arrived at the point with this prior surge where our healthcare capacity was exceeded and the quality suffered because of it. So can we handle a 'twindemic?' It depends on how severe it was.”
He said the 2019 flu season prior to the pandemic was a serious threat, with 35 million cases and 380,000 hospitalizations nationwide. Before the pandemic, the flu was the ninth leading cause of death in the United States.
He said during the 2019 season the country had a flu vaccination rate of about 52%.
The local health district reported eight flu cases in McLennan County in the week ending Oct. 9, based on data from hospitals, clinics, laboratories, schools, nursing homes, and other health care partners.
Anton of Texas DSHS agreed there is a real threat of a strong flu season adding to an already burdened health care system statewide.
“We are hoping that people are motivated to go ahead and protect themselves,” Anton said. “We want to make sure that people don’t get the flu and end up in the hospital as our healthcare system is already strained due to COVID and having a bad outcome from the flu and COVID is definitely something we want to avoid.”
According to the CDC Weekly National Flu Vaccination Dashboard for 2021-2022, as of Oct. 1, 114.7 million doses of flu vaccine have been distributed across the United States and a CDC sponsored survey indicates that 12% of all adults have received a flu vaccine with 44% planning to receive it. According to this survey, 18% are not sure if they will get the vaccine and 22% do not plan to receive it.
On Monday, the health district reported 108 new COVID-19 cases in the county for the three days ending Monday, while estimating that the number of active cases had fallen from 364 cases Friday to 284.
Of the 58 patients in the hospital due to COVID, 76% of the COVID were unvaccinated, the health district reported.
Two new deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 682.
Wilson said yearly flu shots are important, and getting one in October should provide good protection through the flu season.
“If you got the flu shot last year you are not necessarily protected,” Wilson said. “It mutates enough where you would need another vaccine.”
Craine said the health district has an ample supply of the flu vaccine. For patients who are shy of needles, Craine recommends talking to a health care provider about the nasal spray vaccine, which protects against four flu strains.
“Every flu season is different so you can’t count on what happened last year to be the same as what happens this year,” Craine said. “It comes at the most inopportune times and it can run late in the season. Get the flu shot. You don’t want to ruin your holiday and ruin your Christmas, your New Year's, or your Spring Break.”