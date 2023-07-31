Vintner Joey Bagnasco dumps tempranillo grapes into bins Saturday during the annual harvest party at Valley Mills Vineyards. As of 2020, tempranillo was the second-most widely planted wine grape variety in Texas, with 460 acres yielding 510 tons of grapes valued at an estimated $1.1 million, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Cabernet sauvignon, meanwhile, was planted on 724 acres yielding 810 tons valued at $1.6 million.