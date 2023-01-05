Vanguard senior gains QuestBridge scholarship

Vanguard College Preparatory School senior Aldo Ibarra has received a full four-year scholarship to the University of Notre Dame through the 2022 QuestBridge National College Match program.

Match Scholarship recipients are granted early admission to one of QuestBridge’s college partners with a full four-year scholarship worth more than $200,000.

In December, QuestBridge announced the results of its 2022 college match. Out of more than 17,900 applicants, QuestBridge selected 5,613 finalists to be considered for the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship.

During 2022, QuestBridge’s 48 college partners matched with 1,755 finalists, who are recognized as Match Scholarship recipients. This is the second QuestBridge match for Vanguard. Four years ago, Aldo’s older brother, Uriel Ibarra (class of 2019), was also a QuestBridge match for Notre Dame.

Aldo Ibarra is the son of Artemio and Maria Ibarra. He is a decorated athlete in multiple sports such as basketball, tennis and cross country, winning multiple state titles and earning all-district honors.

He is an AP Scholar with outstanding academic and test scores. Aldo is a dedicated volunteer who has helped organizations across Waco, such as Meals and Wheels and Caritas. He also has served in leadership roles in student government, Young Men’s Service League and Boys Scouts of America. Aldo is an active member of St. Francis of the Brazos and is an altar server.

QuestBridge’s college partners include top liberal arts colleges such as Amherst, Pomona and Carleton, and exceptional research universities such as Duke, Princeton, Stanford, University of Chicago and Yale. The Match Scholarship is offered as part of a generous financial aid package provided by the college that covers the full cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, books and supplies and travel expenses.